Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Alpine Environment

2023 a relatively low year for storm damage

The village of Schwanden following a landslide, houses and buildings enveloped by mud and debris
The proportion of damage caused by landslides in 2023 was exceptionally high at 66% due to the landslide in Schwanden. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / Gian Ehrenzeller

Storms caused more than CHF75 million ($85.1 million) worth of damage in Switzerland in 2023, making it a comparatively low damage year, despite the rockfall in Brienz in canton Bern and landslide in Schwanden in canton Glarus.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Although there was major damage locally, there were no large-scale events for the most part, as shown by storm damage database analysis published on Thursday by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).

The proportion of damage caused by landslides in 2023 was exceptionally high at 66% due to the landslide in Schwanden, Glarus, in August.

More

At 7%, rockfalls were also responsible for a comparatively large proportion of the total damage – more than three times the long-term average. The rockslide in Brienz, Graubünden, in June was the main contributing factor.

According to the report, floods and mudslides caused a relatively small proportion of the damage, accounting for 27% of the damage costs.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR