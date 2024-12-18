Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss forests better equipped against storms 25 years after Lothar

25 years ago, Lothar wreaked havoc in Swiss forests
25 years ago, Lothar wreaked havoc in Swiss forests Keystone-SDA
Swiss forests better equipped against storms 25 years after Lothar
Listening: Swiss forests better equipped against storms 25 years after Lothar

Twenty-five years ago, Hurricane Lothar toppled trees like dominoes in Switzerland. Forests today are better prepared to cope with such an exceptional event, says the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Lothar swept across Switzerland on the morning of December 26, 1999, dumping 14 million cubic metres of timber on the ground, the WSL said on Wednesday. Fourteen people died.

The Federal Office for the Environment put the total damage at CHF1.35 billion ($1.5 billion), with CHF600 million for buildings and CHF750 million for forests. In all, 2% of trees in Switzerland were toppled or bent.

Thanks to Lothar, many forests have since become more structured, with new habitats for numerous plant and animal species. With spruce trees now much rarer on the Central Plateau, the Swiss forest is now better equipped to cope with a “storm of the century”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

