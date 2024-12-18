Swiss forests better equipped against storms 25 years after Lothar
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss forests better equipped against storms 25 years after Lothar
Twenty-five years ago, Hurricane Lothar toppled trees like dominoes in Switzerland. Forests today are better prepared to cope with such an exceptional event, says the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Il y a 25 ans, Lothar faisait des ravages dans les forêts suisses
Original
Lothar swept across Switzerland on the morning of December 26, 1999, dumping 14 million cubic metres of timber on the ground, the WSL said on Wednesday. Fourteen people died.
The Federal Office for the Environment put the total damage at CHF1.35 billion ($1.5 billion), with CHF600 million for buildings and CHF750 million for forests. In all, 2% of trees in Switzerland were toppled or bent.
Thanks to Lothar, many forests have since become more structured, with new habitats for numerous plant and animal species. With spruce trees now much rarer on the Central Plateau, the Swiss forest is now better equipped to cope with a “storm of the century”.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Wealth is not all: how gentrification in Zurich has led to housing shortage
Swiss politician who shot at Jesus faces criminal proceedings
This content was published on
The Zurich public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against politician Sanija Ameti. It is investigating whether she disrupted freedom of religion and worship.
Switzerland must be able to control immigration, says head of business federation
This content was published on
Switzerland must be able to control immigration itself if it "exceeds the tolerable limits", says Christoph Mäder, president of Economiesuisse, the Swiss Business Federation.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.