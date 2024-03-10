Bad weather hampers search for six missing skiers near the Matterhorn

A major search operation is underway in the Swiss Alps to find six skiers who have been missing since Saturday.

Poor weather conditions are complicating the search, the police have announced.

The six people are “actively being sought on the Zermatt-Arolla hiking route” in the south-western canton of Valais, the cantonal police said in a statement on Sunday.

The group set off from Zermatt on Saturday and have since gone missing in the Tête Blanche region.

As soon as it was announced that they were missing, “all the rescue services were alerted on both sides of the route and a large number of technical resources were deployed to locate the hikers”, stated the police.

Weather conditions are currently very bad, making rescue operations very delicate.

