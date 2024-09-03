Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Canton Graubünden wants to cull National Park wolf pack

A wolf pack has been blamed for killing cattle
A wolf pack has been blamed for killing cattle Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Canton Graubünden wants to cull National Park wolf pack
Listening: Canton Graubünden wants to cull National Park wolf pack

The Swiss canton of Graubünden wants to eradicate a wolf pack in the Swiss National Park following a cattle kill.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The National Park has been informed by the canton about the planned cull, said park director Ruedi Haller on Tuesday when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. But he added that they were critical of the plan.

+ How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

According to Haller, it has not been proven whether the wolf that killed the cattle really belongs to the so-called Fuorn pack of the national park. Rather, it is an assumption by the authorities.

For the time being, however, those responsible for the national park do not want to take action. They first want to wait and see how the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) reacts to the application, Haller continued. “But we understand that the canton is under enormous pressure”.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland reopens embassy in Iraq

More

Swiss embassy in Iraq reopens

This content was published on Swiss foreign ministry judges Iraq security situation to be sufficiently improved for an embassy.

Read more: Swiss embassy in Iraq reopens

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR