Canton Graubünden wants to cull National Park wolf pack

A wolf pack has been blamed for killing cattle Keystone-SDA

The Swiss canton of Graubünden wants to eradicate a wolf pack in the Swiss National Park following a cattle kill.

The National Park has been informed by the canton about the planned cull, said park director Ruedi Haller on Tuesday when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. But he added that they were critical of the plan.

According to Haller, it has not been proven whether the wolf that killed the cattle really belongs to the so-called Fuorn pack of the national park. Rather, it is an assumption by the authorities.

For the time being, however, those responsible for the national park do not want to take action. They first want to wait and see how the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) reacts to the application, Haller continued. “But we understand that the canton is under enormous pressure”.

