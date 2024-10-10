Swiss bearded vulture rare win amid global wildlife catastrophe
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss bearded vulture rare win amid global wildlife catastrophe
The reintroduction of the bearded vulture in Switzerland is one of the few positive ecological stories of the last 50 years, which saw three-quarters of wild animals disappear from view, according to WWF.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Die Wildtierbestände sind seit 1970 um 73 Prozent geschrumpft
Original
WWF is calling for a global nature conservation offensive: protected areas must be expanded and the destruction of species-rich habitats stopped. Healthy wildlife populations are essential for an intact environment, and their disappearance endangers people’s food security.
According to WWF studies of 35,000 wild animal populations from 5,495 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, wild animal populations have declined globally by 73% since 1970.
The decline is massive on all continents, but not the same, experts explained: It is slightly lower in Europe and Central Asia (35%) and North America (39%). However, this is due to the fact that the major declines in vertebrate populations here occurred before 1970. The decline in populations is currently particularly dramatic in South America and the Caribbean at 95%.
“A wake-up call”
“The Living Planet Report 2024 is a wake-up call”, WWF Switzerland CEO Thomas Vellacott is quoted as saying in a press release from the environmental organisation. “Our food system is the main driver of biodiversity loss.” In Switzerland, the population could make an important contribution to halting the loss of biodiversity through sustainable agriculture and responsible consumption.
More
More
Biodiversity initiative: ‘We don’t want parts of the country sealed off’
This content was published on
Better protection for nature or more headaches for farmers? Two politicians discuss the biodiversity initiative in our ‘Let’s Talk’ series.
Vellacott cites the return of the bearded vulture to Switzerland as an example of successful species conservation. This shows that targeted measures are effective. There are similar examples on all continents. “Now we need to repeat this success on a broader scale.”
A World Biodiversity Conference will take place in Colombia at the end of the month. There, the individual countries should present their action plans on how to achieve the goal set at the previous conference of protecting 30% of land and oceans by 2030.
More
Debate
Hosted by:
Katy Romy
What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?
Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.