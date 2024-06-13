Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Armenia’s Pashinyan says he won’t visit Belarus as long as Lukashenko is in power, reports RIA

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that no Armenian officials would visit Belarus while its leader Alexander Lukashenko is still in power, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Thursday.

Pashinyan said on Wednesday that Yerevan would leave a Russia-led security bloc after accusing its members, which include Belarus, of having planned a war against his country with Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said he would consider changing his stance on leaving the bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, if Belarus apologised to Armenia or withdrew from the grouping.

Later on Thursday, Armenia ordered its ambassador in Belarus to return to Yerevan for consultations, Russia’s TASS state news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR