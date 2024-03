Around 9,000 children to be evacuated from Russia’s Belgorod due to Ukrainian shelling – governor

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Around 9,000 children will be evacuated from the Russian city of Belgorod and from several districts in the wider region of the same name due to Ukrainian shelling, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Tuesday.

The first group of 1,200 children will be evacuated on March 22, Gladkov said.