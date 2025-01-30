Asia Stocks Stall After Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks struggled to build momentum on Thursday as investors weighed up the Federal Reserve’s interest rate pause and a round of earnings from US technology giants.

Shares in Japan opened slightly lower, weighing down a gauge of Asian equities despite a small rise in Australia. Many of the region’s biggest equity markets — including those in Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea — are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Federal Open Market Committee kept rates on hold Wednesday. The decision was widely expected, but some traders looked for clues in the Fed’s decision to remove a reference to making progress toward its 2% goal. Fed Chair Jerome Powell later said that was just a decision to shorten the sentence, rather than send any sort of meaningful signal.

“I find this hard to believe given that the Fed knows the market is hanging on its every phrase and wording,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in New York.

US equity futures prices were higher, pointing to a reversal of the small declines in the major indexes on Wednesday. The dollar was down against a Bloomberg basket of currencies, but held firm against the euro and the British pound.

Besides the Fed, investors had plenty to digest from US tech, which has been a major source of volatility this week. Tesla Inc. climbed after saying it expects vehicle sales to climb this year after a challenging 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. rebounded after an initial slide that followed their results while Microsoft Corp. shares fell as growth in its cloud-computing business slowed during the last three months of last year. International Business Machines Corp. soared on better-than-projected sales and profit.

Elsewhere, the loonie was steady after it pared losses Wednesday when the Bank of Canada cut rates but dropped guidance on any further adjustments to borrowing costs.

In Asia, attention will soon shift to Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor for the Financial System Brad Jones’ appearance later Thursday after soft fourth quarter inflation data. While traders increased the odds the central bank will begin its rate cut cycle next month, markets are yet to fully price a 25 basis point reduction, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

A speech by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino will also be closely watched for hints on the central bank’s next move after last week’s rate hike.

“The Fed looked hawkish, though Powell sounded slightly soft, and so Himino has room to go bullish for more rate hikes” and may even change language from the last policy statement, said Shoki Omori, chief global desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Given that markets are not pricing in a very near term hike, the yen will likely richen quickly if Himino sounds surprisingly hawkish on Japan’s economy and inflation.”

Earnings Season

The recent volatility among tech giants has been particularly worrisome for Wall Street, as the S&P 500’s leadership hasn’t been this concentrated in more than 20 years. Data shows that less than one-third of index members were able to outperform the S&P 500 during the past two years, as Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett has called out.

That resembles the run-up to the dot-com bubble at the end of the 1990s, when a similarly slim cadre of stocks were beating the benchmark. The risks for markets from such concentration have been on display this week, as the DeepSeek jolt wiped out half a trillion dollars of Nvidia’s market value.

“The DeepSeek correction in tech stocks has not changed the overall concentration problem in the S&P 500,” said Torsten Slok at Apollo Management. “Investors in the S&P 500 continue to be dramatically over-exposed to the tech sector.”

While profits from the Magnificent Seven behemoths are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

In commodities, oil pared Wednesday’s loss in early trading. Crude dropped 1.6% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s pick for commerce secretary suggested tariffs on Canada and Mexico aren’t a done deal following expectations that the tariffs will go into effect this weekend.

Key events this week:

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:38 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0426

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 154.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2650 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6238

The British pound was little changed at $1.2455

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $103,568.59

Ether fell 1.1% to $3,104.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.54%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.205%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $72.89 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,762.12 an ounce

