Asia Stocks Up on Positive Trump-Xi Call: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares climbed after a conversation between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping raised hopes for easing US-China tensions.

Equities advanced in regional markets from Australia to Japan and China. A gauge of major Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong rose as much as 2.6%, after Trump described the pre-inauguration talk between the two leaders as “very good.” European futures edged higher while US contracts were marginally lower, with Wall Street closed on Monday for a holiday.

A gauge of the dollar slipped, extending last week’s decline after snapping a six-week rally.

The stronger appetite for risk assets came after Trump and Xi discussed trade, TikTok and fentanyl, which may set the tone for relations in the early days of the new administration. Adding to the brighter mood, TikTok started restoring service in the US on Sunday as Trump said he would halt enforcement of a law requiring the app’s Chinese owner to find a buyer for three months.

Whether the momentum can continue hinges on how quickly Trump will implement his policies ranging from lower taxes to higher tariffs and tighter immigration control, the inflationary impact of which may keep the dollar strong and Treasury yields elevated. His stance on issues including the tech rivalry with China and climate change also will likely affect investment decisions on sectors from semiconductors to electric vehicles, and shipbuilding.

“What sets the tone for us in Asia is that Trump himself has said he’s got a very good phone call with President Xi Jinping,” Heng Koon How, head of markets strategy at United Overseas Bank, told Bloomberg TV. “Hopefully that sets a much more constructive tone between the United States and China.”

The president-elect is said to be planning a flurry of executive orders around immigration, energy, federal workers and regulatory reform in the early hours after his Jan. 20 inauguration, part of a sweeping effort to quickly implement his policy agenda upon taking office.

Among the array of actions will be a move to invoke emergency powers as part of his plan to unleash domestic energy production while seeking to reverse President Joe Biden’s actions to combat climate change, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump’s combination of pro-growth and protectionist policies have prompted analysts to predict a less dovish Federal Reserve, a strengthening dollar and weakness in bonds. For one, Nomura Holdings Inc. has joined T. Rowe Price in seeing a chance of 10-year Treasury yields rising to 6% this year, while a small group of bond traders believe the US central bank’s next move on interest rates will be to increase them, contrary to the majority view that rates will be cut.

Elsewhere, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met billionaire Elon Musk and other US business figures, underscoring Beijing’s efforts to set a positive tone in ties with the US before Trump returns to office.

Meanwhile, Chinese banks kept their key loan prime rates unchanged, as expected by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting gets underway later Monday. Among the group of billionaires set to join the pilgrimage of the rich and powerful to Davos, Switzerland are Larry Fink, Ray Dalio and Marc Benioff. Trump will speak virtually to the gathering three days after his inauguration.

Later in the week, the focus will shift toward the Bank of Japan’s scheduled policy decision on Friday, with about three quarters of economists in a Bloomberg survey expecting it to hike its key rate.

BOJ officials also see a good chance of a rate increase as long as Trump doesn’t trigger too many immediate negative surprises, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

“I think there’s a high probability that the BOJ will move the trigger on rates,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, told Bloomberg TV. “All the economic data in Japan that’s been coming out fully support a rate hike – if not now, very soon.”

A digital token debuted by Trump has rattled the cryptocurrency market, attracting billions of dollars of trading volume while stoking concerns about conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, the wider crypto market struggled, with the largest token Bitcoin down 1.1% Monday.

In commodities, oil was steady ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, as the market braced for a period of uncertainty and turmoil at the start of his second term in the White House.

Key events this week:

The annual World Economic Forum in Davos begins, Monday

Donald Trump to be sworn in as 47th president of US, Monday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

New Zealand CPI, Wednesday

Malaysia CPI, rate decision, Wednesday

South Africa retail sales, CPI, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and other officials speak at Davos, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Canada retail sales, Thursday

Trump will join the World Economic Forum for an online “dialogue”

Japan CPI, rate decision, Friday

India, euro area, UK PMIs, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak at Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:43 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.5%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0306

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.3213 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $102,445.56

Ether rose 1.7% to $3,283.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,706.98 an ounce

(Corrects wrong description of analysts’ expectations of Fed policy in the ninth paragraph.)

