Asian Currencies in Focus After Dollar’s Slide: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Traders will be keeping a close eye on Asian currencies Tuesday, with the reverberations of US President Donald Trump’s trade war jolting the dollar and threatening to upend markets.

Following a session on Wall Street where the S&P 500 halted its longest rally in about 20 years, equity markets in China are set to reopen after a holiday amid a cautious investor mood. Equity-index futures for Sydney pointed down and those for US benchmarks were little changed early Tuesday, while Japanese markets remained shut.

The greenback was steady early Tuesday after weakening on Monday against most major currencies, as speculation around potential trade deals sparked an extraordinary spike in Taiwan’s dollar and resonated across global foreign exchange markets. Trump’s aggressive trade talk has rattled macro markets since he took office in January, undermining the dollar’s traditional haven role in times of stress and leading investors to allocate away from US assets.

Hong Kong authorities spent a record amount in an attempt to defend the foreign-exchange peg. The yen rallied 0.9% on Monday, leading the advance among a Group-of-10 peers, while the euro pushed above the 1.13 per dollar mark. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened for fifth consecutive day.

“I would be cautious about leaning in too much into this appreciation as central banks in Taiwan, Malaysia and especially Hong Kong have significant means to buy dollars if they need to,” said Leah Traub, a portfolio manager and head of the currency team at Lord Abbett & Co.

In the US, a historic stock-market run came to a halt despite data showing a pick-up in growth at US service providers. While Trump suggested some trade deals could come as soon as this week, there was no indication of an imminent accord with China.

Investor hopes that the president may start to pull back from launching new fronts on his trade war were dashed when he announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on films produced overseas sending shares of Netflix Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. lower.

In late hours, Ford Motor Co. pulled its financial guidance and said auto tariffs will take a toll on profit. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s dropped more than 8% in late trading Monday after its results failed to live up to investors’ loftiest expectations for a company whose stock has led the S&P 500 in gains this year.

In commodities, oil steadied on Tuesday after sinking in its previous session after OPEC+ agreed to an output increase. Gold surged 2.9% on Monday as haven buying returned.

Fed Decision

Attention will soon shift to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision after bond traders dialed back rate-cut bets that had steadily mounted as Trump’s trade war unleashed havoc in financial markets.

After piling into short-term Treasuries, anticipating the Fed would start easing policy soon to contain the fallout, traders reversed course. Two-year yields rose for a third consecutive session – the longest run since December – as traders bet policymakers will remain in wait-and-see mode until there’s more clarity on the impacts of tariffs.

“Uncertainty rules amid a trade war and the ever-changing landscape of tariffs, but with the hard data on consumer spending and employment still hanging in there, the Fed will remain firmly planted on the sidelines,” said Greg McBride at Bankrate.

Recent economic data seems to have assuaged market concerns of a recession, but the outcome of Trump’s tariff war has yet to be felt. For several market observers, levies will eventually slow the US economy as supply chains are upended and consumer confidence tumbles, with the increases in duties possibly delivering at least a temporary inflation shock.

“Clearly, it really is the uncertainty and the volatility — and so that is how clients are feeling globally, domestically. And as part of that, they’re trying to figure out: Is there opportunity in this market?” Racquel Oden at HSBC said at an event. “We’re seeing all these market swings, each day there’s a new report that may pivot things in the economy.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1315

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2024 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6465

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $95,126.04

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,829.95

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

