Asian Equities, Futures Advance as Selloff Eases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose in Asia along with futures for European and US markets after US President Donald Trump sought to reassure a business roundtable over the outlook for the economy and the steps he’s taking to boost growth.

Shares advanced in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea while Australian equities fell, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index hovering near a correction after the country failed to get an exemption from the US on steel and aluminum tariffs. Treasuries and a gauge of the dollar’s strength edged up ahead of a consumer inflation reading later Wednesday.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 gained after Trump said he doesn’t see a US recession, downplaying Wall Street’s jitters around his trade war. Contracts for Europe jumped as much as 1% after Ukraine accepted a US proposal for a 30-day truce with Russia.

Trump’s tariff policy, geopolitical realignments over Ukraine, sticky inflation and the unknown pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts have hit the markets this year, leaving US stocks on the verge of a correction. The VIX gauge of stock volatility is hovering near its highest since August, while a similar measure for Treasuries is at levels not seen since November as market participants remain nervous about US economic growth.

“Any relief from all that geopolitical noise is a good thing for markets right now,” said Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments. News regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine and relief in the tariff tensions between the US and Canada are helping, he said. “Things are quite different just eight hours ago.”

Trump told top executives gathered at a meeting of the Business Roundtable that he’s putting a priority on speedy approvals, particularly regarding environmental regulations, and planned to soon announce a major electricity project, according to a person familiar with the session. He also reiterated a suggestion that a company’s business taxes could be reduced if it manufactured its products in the US.

Market forecasters at banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and RBC Capital Markets have tempered bullish calls for 2025 as Trump’s tariffs stoke fears of slowing economic growth and investors question the lofty valuations of big technology shares. Citigroup Inc. strategists downgraded their view on US stocks to neutral from overweight, and Goldman’s cut their year-end S&P 500 target to 6,200 from 6,500.

Trump tried to damp concerns of a recession in the US economy.

“I don’t see it at all. I think this country’s going to boom,” he said at the White House. He added that markets “are going to go up and they’re going to go down. But you know what, we have to rebuild our country.”

In geopolitics, less than two weeks after Trump lambasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an Oval Office confrontation, the US president put the pressure on Russia to accept a ceasefire agreement hammered out with Zelenskiy’s advisers.

The accord reached in Saudi Arabia by US and Ukrainian negotiators for a 30-day halt in the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago, now hinges on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House also confirmed that 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum would take effect on Canada and other nations, as Trump backed off a threat to impose 50% duties on the largest US trading partner’s metals.

The yield on 10-year Australian bonds climbed seven basis points in early trading, tracking US moves. Japanese 30-year yield also rose to highest since 2006.

Chinese stocks remain a focus as investors continue to rotate toward the nation’s equities from their US peers. A gauge of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong is up 20% this year despite the threat of further US tariffs. Talks between the US and China on trade and other issues are stuck at lower levels, with both sides failing to agree on the best way to proceed, according to people familiar with the matter.

The budding “stability in the Chinese property market and governmental efforts to revive the wealth effect in the system will support consumption,” said Rajiv Batra, JPMorgan’s head of Asia and co-head of global emerging-market equity strategy. “And remember, China still has dry powder left.”

On the US consumer inflation reading later Wednesday, economists forecast it stayed elevated last month after a large increase in January, adding to evidence that progress on taming prices has stalled. The consumer price index is seen advancing 0.3% in February after a 0.5% gain at the start of the year.

Markets “will be wary of further signs of sticky prices,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “Further evidence of inflation stuck at current levels will raise concerns that the Fed will lack the wiggle room to cut rates if Trump’s economic policies cause a precipitous slowdown in economic growth.”

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 12:03 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0905

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2241 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $82,341.98

Ether fell 2.3% to $1,892.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.530%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,919.43 an ounce

