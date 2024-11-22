Asian LNG Jumps to Highest This Year Following Europe’s Rise

(Bloomberg) — North Asia spot liquefied natural gas prices jumped to the highest level this year on increased competition from Europe for the heating and power plant fuel.

The Japan-Korea marker, the benchmark for the region, rose to about $15.3 per million British thermal units on Thursday, the highest since early December 2023, according to traders. This follows a similar gain in the European benchmark.

Unusually cold and windless weather in Europe is draining gas inventories and boosting demand for seaborne LNG shipments, with some traders diverting supply away from Asia. Some buyers in Asia, like those in India and China, are curbing spot LNG purchases because shipments are too costly and alternative fuels are more attractive.

Despite the rise in Asian LNG prices, it still makes more economic sense for US shipments to favor Europe, traders said. Weekly LNG deliveries to Europe are expected to hit the highest level since February next week, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Kpler.

Meanwhile, China — the world’s top LNG importer — isn’t in dire need of additional supply because of brimming inventories in some parts of the country, traders said. That means that the country likely won’t dip back into the spot market unless winter weather turns significantly colder, they added.

More news:

Producer Angola LNG is offering two cargoes on a DES basis for Dec.-Jan. and March delivery to various locations as far east as Southeast Asia

Shell purchased an LNG cargo on a DES basis from EnBW for Jan. 18-19 delivery to North Asia at $15.30/mmbtu via the S&P Global Commodity Insights market-on-close platform on Thursday

Trafigura also purchased an LNG cargo on a DES basis from Engie for Dec. 29-31 delivery to PipeChina Tianjin terminal in China at $15.35/mmbtu

Japan’s total power generation fell to the lowest in more than a decade in the year through March, dropping below levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic

Final power consumption in the previous fiscal year dropped to the lowest level in 28 years, the government data showed

The Japanese government has remained committed to receiving liquefied natural gas from Sakhalin-2, calling it an important project for the country’s energy security

READ: Gazprombank Sanctions Won’t Impact Sakhalin-2, Japan Says

Regulatory approval for hazardous fluids is considered precursor to other pending approvals for producing the plant’s first LNG

Train 3 may resume production at normal rates on Nov. 25

