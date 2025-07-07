Asian Shares Dip, Dollar Gains on Tariff Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares dropped as investors awaited progress on trade negotiations between the US and several countries ahead of the July 9 deadline imposed by President Donald Trump.

A regional stock gauge fell 0.7%, with declines in Hong Kong and Japan. The US will send out tariff letters, and also announce trade deals, from 12 pm eastern time on Monday, Trump said in Truth Social post. Any country aligning with the BRICS group of nations will face an additional 10% levy, with no exceptions to the policy, Trump wrote.

The dollar strengthened on the comments. Treasuries gained slightly as cash trading resumed, with the yield on the 10-year dipping about 2 basis points to 4.33%. Oil fell 1% to $67.61 a barrel as OPEC+ said it will increase production.

Administration officials had earlier signaled Aug. 1 as the date for higher levies to kick in and hinted some countries may get more time to negotiate deals.

Investors are focused on the outcomes of several trade negotiations for clues on the next turn in markets as major US trading partners hurried over the weekend to secure trade deals. Stocks have rebounded to a record since their plunge in April, when Trump introduced his sweeping levies and then announced a 90-day pause for countries to negotiate with the US.

“There’s a bit of caution permeating through the market ahead of updates over the next few days,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “I’m expecting to see volatility on an individual country basis as specific deals are announced, or not.”

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said country-by-country tariffs will take effect Aug. 1. Negotiations were ongoing ahead of the deadline, with European leaders pushing for a deal that would allow tariff relief on carmakers for increasing US investments.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated some countries may be offered a three-week extension to negotiate.

Separately, China said it will impose some reciprocal curbs on medical-device procurement for companies based in the European Union, adding tensions between the two major trading partners just as Beijing seeks to shore up ties with the US.

“The latest tit-for-tat over medical devices with the EU underscores the breakdown of Beijing’s earlier attempt to align with Europe against Washington,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “Markets are set to remain cautious, with traders on edge, as nearly all recent developments surrounding Trump’s reciprocal tariff deadline appear to be tilting against China’s interests.”

Meanwhile, oil extended declines after OPEC+ agreed to a bigger-than-expected production increase next month, raising concerns about oversupply just as US tariffs fan fears about the demand outlook.

The group led by Saudi Arabia decided on Saturday to increase supply by 548,000 barrels a day, putting OPEC+ on track to unwind its most recent output cuts a year earlier than planned.

“For now, the oil market remains tight, suggesting it can absorb additional barrels,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS AG in Zurich. “But there are rising risks like ongoing trade tensions, implying that the market could look less tight over the coming 6-12 months, which would pose downside risks to prices.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla’s shares were quoted 6.1% lower in Blue Ocean trading system. Investors are fretting that Elon Musk’s formation of a new political party will draw a backlash from Trump, according to Wedbush Securities.

Xiaomi Corp. founder and Chairman Lei Jun’s bold bet on electric vehicles is paying off.

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd.’s shares jumped as much as 6.6% after it reported earnings that beat analyst estimates.

Billionaire Richard Li’s FWD Group Holdings Ltd. declined in its trading debut in Hong Kong after raising HK$3.5 billion ($442 million) in an initial public offering.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1766

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1729 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $109,397.14

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,574.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.33%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.450%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $65.93 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,309.29 an ounce

