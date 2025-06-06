Asian Shares Fluctuate Ahead of Jobs Data From US: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities swung between small gains and losses ahead of US jobs data that may help clarify the path ahead for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Shares in Hong Kong dropped 0.3% and those in mainland China dipped 0.1% after Donald Trump held a call with China’s Xi Jinping and agreed to further trade talks, stopping short of concrete announcements. Treasuries and the dollar were steady after dropping in the prior session. Shares of some Tesla Inc. suppliers declined in Asia amid the meltdown between Trump and Elon Musk. Japanese ultra long bond yield fell 5 basis points, extending a move from Thursday.

Investors have refrained from making big bets ahead of the key jobs report, which may provide clues on whether the Fed will be able to meet market expectations for two interest rate cuts in 2025. Traders are also paying attention to impact from the Xi-Trump call. Without providing much details, Trump said talks would begin shortly at a location to be determined as the countries aimed to resolve disputes over tariffs and rare earth minerals.

“The Trump-Xi call felt more like a lukewarm gesture to keep the line open than a sign of real progress,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “What’s striking is the timing — coming swiftly after Trump’s tweet, it suggests China is holding its spot at the table but on increasingly fragile terms.”

Later Friday, nonfarm US payroll growth probably decelerated to 125,000 last month after handily beating expectations for a second month in April, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show that the labor market is generally holding up in the face of mounting uncertainty driven by Trump’s on-and-off tariffs.

“Anything below the 100,000 mark could reignite recession fears while a stronger-than-expected print could perversely be negative for risk assets as it would likely put upward pressure on yields,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

On trade, Trump acknowledged Thursday the relationship with China had gotten “a little off track” but said now “we’re in very good shape with China and the trade deal.” Additional negotiations, Trump said, would occur “shortly” at “a location to be determined.”

Whether the call will unlock lasting trade peace, and crucially, shipments of critical minerals needed by US companies, remains to be seen.

“Markets are watching closely for any signs of de-escalation,” said Billy Leung, investment strategist at Global X ETFs in Sydney. “In my view, though, this feels more like noise than a genuine clearing event.”

Meanwhile, Tesla’s shares slumped 14% on Thursday as Trump proposed ending Elon Musk’s government contracts and subsidies after his onetime adviser attacked the Republican’s tax-policy bill. Musk also called for Trump’s impeachment.

The billionaire tweeted he won’t decommission Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s Dragon spacecraft, walking back his earlier comments saying he would end its use.

Musk signaled he would move to cool tensions with Trump, after differences between the two exploded Thursday into an all-out public feud.

“The Trump-Musk fallout has flipped Tesla’s political premium into a discount, fast,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “Tesla’s fundamentals weren’t exactly strong to begin with, and this political reversal adds fresh downside risk.”

Separately, the Treasury Department declined to name any country a currency manipulator while singling China out for “its lack of transparency,” in a semiannual foreign-exchange report released Thursday. The last time the Treasury designated a country as a manipulator was in 2019, in Trump’s first term, when China got hit with the label. The tag was dropped five months later as a bilateral trade deal was negotiated.

In corporate news, Chinese ride-hailing leader Didi Global Inc. returned to profit in the March quarter, according to Thursday results, in a boost for the company as it gears up for a potential Hong Kong market debut. Elsewhere, Chinese officials summoned the heads of major electric vehicle makers, including BYD Co., to Beijing earlier this week to address concerns about the long-running price war, according to people familiar with the matter.

In Asia, data set for release Friday includes an interest rate decision in India.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1434

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 143.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1807 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $101,655.18

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,411.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.450%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.26%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $63.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,363.32 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Richard Henderson and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.