Asian Shares Head for Gains After New S&P 500 Peak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set to advance Thursday after US shares touched a fresh peak as economic data supported the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all drifted higher. The S&P rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9% to both set new highs Wednesday in a shortened session ahead of a US holiday. Contracts for US stocks were steady in early Asian trading.

The moves were helped along by data that showed the services sector contracted at the fastest pace in four years while the labor market saw further signs of cooling.

Minutes from the June Fed policy meeting showed officials were awaiting evidence that inflation is cooling and were divided on how long to keep rates elevated.

“Bad news is good news,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “That’s how risk assets reacted in the aftermath of today’s US data releases.”

Australian and New Zealand yields fell early Thursday after Treasury 10-year yields dropped seven basis points to 4.36%, weighing on an index of dollar strength. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends no cash trading on Thursday to observe US Independence Day.

Swap traders projected almost two rate cuts in 2024, with the first in November — though bets on a September reduction increased.

In Asia, the yen was steady Thursday after setting a fresh low since 1986 against the greenback for a third consecutive day as speculation persists that the Bank of Japan will tighten policy only gradually.

Chinese electric-car brands held on to their share of the slumping European EV market in May. Automakers like BYD Co. made up 8.7% of total EV sales, roughly on par with a year ago, as Chinese firms pressure European counterparts with new, inexpensive models. Economic data due for release in the region includes PMI figures for Hong Kong and trade for Australia.

Elsewhere, Britons prepared to head to the polls in a general election Thursday. Opinion polls taken before voting began gave Keir Starmer’s Labour Party a lead of around 20 percentage points.

Jobs Report

Investors will now keep an close eye on Friday’s US jobs report. Economists anticipate a 190,000 gain in June nonfarm payrolls — a step-down from the previous month — with the unemployment rate holding at 4%.

“Given other evidence of a cooling economic backdrop, the payroll report could be increasingly decisive for the Fed as it seeks a rationale to signal an easing of rates,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the latest economic data suggested inflation is getting back on a downward path, but emphasized officials need more evidence before lowering interest rates. When he was asked what keeps him up at night, he pointed to the delicate balance between taming inflation and avoiding a significant deterioration in the labor market.

“Until employment weakens significantly there remains a fundamental support for the US economy, though there is some evidence of slowing,” said Don Rissmiller at Strategas. “Fed members have indicated they want to see more progress on inflation – fortunately the US economy still looks robust enough currently to take an extended rate pause. But the clock is ticking.”

In commodities, gold was steady after a Wednesday gain. Crude oil held near a two-month high after a government report showed US crude inventories shrinking by the most in almost a year.

Key events this week:

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.9,

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0789

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3024 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6709

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $60,265.04

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,297.97

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.39%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $83.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,358.65 an ounce

