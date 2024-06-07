Asian Shares Rise Ahead of Key US Payrolls Data: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose ahead of a key US jobs reading that’s likely to guide the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index inched higher as equities in South Korea, India and Australia rose, while those in Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China dropped. Futures contracts for US stocks were steady ahead of monthly US payrolls data. The dollar was little changed, while US Treasury yields edged higher.

Traders have escalated rate-cut bets in the past week, emboldened by the slew of softer-than-forecast US data, as well as decisions by the Bank of Canada and European Central Bank to ease monetary policy. Global stocks are on track to break a two-week losing stretch this week, while a Bloomberg gauge of global government bonds posted its longest rising streak since November on Thursday.

“Asian markets will likely sit on the sidelines today, taking cues from the flat US market overnight,” OCBC strategists including Selena Ling said in a note. “The focus will be on the US’ May nonfarm payroll report.”

In Asia, China’s exports jumped more than expected in May, boosting the growth outlook in the world’s second-biggest economy. Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is also due to speak after the nation’s growth almost stalled in the first quarter.

India’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, keeping its focus on inflation amid policy uncertainty following an unexpected election result.

Elsewhere in Asia, more than half of surveyed Bank of Japan watchers have forecast that the central bank will trim its government bond buying when authorities meet next week, with a growing number also looking ahead to a rate hike in July.

Also read: Private Credit’s Valued Privacy Set to Be Eroded by New EU Rules

Attention will then turn to the looming US jobs print, which is expected to show the US added 180,000 jobs in May while the unemployment rate held steady. In the run-up to the reading, US data included jobless claims that topped estimates and labor costs which increased by less than previously reported. Swap markets continued to pencil in the start of the Fed rating cut in November, with a strong likelihood it begins in September.

“We expect the overall message from the nonfarm payrolls report to be one of strength, albeit ebbing,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Consequently, market pricing for the FOMC’s first rate cut in September may be pushed out, supporting a modest increase in the US dollar.”

Oil rose Friday, set for a third straight gain, as expectations waned that OPEC and its allies will allow the market to become oversupplied. Gold rose.

Key events this week:

China forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:39 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0896

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.52 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2564 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6678

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $71,160.52

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,812.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.30%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 0.980%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $75.79 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,386.18 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.