Asian Shares Search for Momentum After US Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks struggled for traction, as investors weighed concerns about the health of the US economy against stronger expectations for early Federal Reserve policy easing.

Shares declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while those in Hong Kong and mainland China gained. US equities futures were flat. The dollar stabilized after weakening against most of its major and Asian peers earlier.

In the spotlight was India, where the country’s stocks, currency and bonds all dropped as euphoria around exit polls that predicted a landslide third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi waned.

Treasuries steadied in Asia after Monday’s rally following data that showed US factory activity shrank at a faster pace. The benchmark 10-year yields edged up two basis points at 4.41%, after sinking 11 basis points previously. Australian and New Zealand government debt rose.

The mixed picture across asset classes suggests investors may be waiting for more US data, such as Friday’s crucial jobs figures, for more clues about the outlook of the world’s No. 1 economy and its central bank. While the latest soft US manufacturing data revived bets for the Fed to cut rates sooner, it also raised concerns about the potential drag on Asian economies.

“Yesterday was a cracking day for the region, a very big bounce. So we’re searching for fresh impetus now,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “There’s certainly some weakness in cyclicals after the soft ISM Manufacturing data and that disproportionately impacts Asian stocks.”

Swap contracts tied to upcoming meetings continue to fully price in a quarter-point rate cut in December, with the odds of a move as soon as September edging up to around 50% and November also given high odds.

The S&P 500 turned green in the final minutes of trading as a rally in big tech outweighed a plunge in energy producers. A technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange resulted in erroneous trading volatility halts earlier Monday.

Back in Asia, Japan’s finance minister said the government’s intervention in the currency market a little over a month ago was effective to some extent, in the first official acknowledgment of the action after the ministry disclosed data indicating it spent a record amount to prop up the yen. The yen slipped on the commentary as investors assessed the commentary.

In commodities, oil tumbled as OPEC+ rolled out a plan to restore some production to the market. Bitcoin briefly topped $70,000. Gold held its biggest advance in two weeks, after soft US data reignited optimism the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year.

With the US earnings season mostly in the rearview mirror, traders will focus on whether inflation is cooling or is stuck in a loop that will leave interest rates in “higher-for-longer’ limbo,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week’s jobs report represents the next big test.”

In fact, traders will also be focused on a slew of labor-market readings this week, including Friday’s payrolls figures.

“Additional cooling in job openings this week would also help to bring home the message that the labor market is no longer a meaningful threat for near-term inflation dynamics,” said Oscar Munoz at TD Securities.

Corporate Highlights:

GameStop Corp. surged as the Reddit account that drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 posted what appeared to be a $116 million position in the video-game retailer.

Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s chiefs showcased new generations of the chips powering the global boom in AI development, deepening a rivalry that may decide the direction of artificial intelligence design and adoption.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s sales performance for this quarter will be somewhat better than expected as the carrier works to improve operations and capitalize on “healthy overall demand trends.”

Skydance Media plans to offer $23 a share to investors in Paramount Global’s voting stock as part of its plan to merge with the film and TV giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square aims to raise $25 billion for a new closed-end fund targeting US retail investors, which would more than double the fee-paying assets the firm manages, according to people with direct knowledge of the plans.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, raised its full-year profit forecast, saying the congestion in the Red Sea is having a larger than previously expected impact on the world’s supply lines, which in turn is boosting freight rates.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, JOLTS, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:18 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0910

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2574 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $69,202.26

Ether was little changed at $3,774.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.040%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $73.57 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,348.18 an ounce

