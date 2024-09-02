Asian Shares Slip as China Factory Activity Slides: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell as signs mounted that China’s efforts to support its ailing economy have yet to take hold.

A gauge of the region’s shares edged lower in its first day of trading in a typically volatile month for markets. Benchmarks in South Korea and Australia slipped, while equities in Japan advanced. US contracts were slightly down, as were those for Hong Kong. The S&P 500 closed 1% higher on Friday ahead of an MSCI index rebalancing and as data supported expectations of looming Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Traders will be focusing on manufacturing data for a number of Asian countries on Monday. Caixin China manufacturing PMI is due after the official gauge of factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in August, the latest sign the country may struggle to meet this year’s economic growth target.

“Another underwhelming set of Chinese PMI figures will put under the spotlight the country’s economic recovery – if one can really call it a recovery,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “There are hopes that policymakers are becoming more pro-active in managing the housing crisis, however, big bazooka stimulus doesn’t appear to be loaded-up.”

China said on Friday it had stepped into its government-debt market to curb a relentless bond rally, though the move raises new questions about efforts to stimulate the world’s second-largest economy. Its residential slump also deepened last month, while New World Development Co., Hong Kong’s most indebted major property developer, said it expects to post its first annual loss in two decades.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese businesses boosted investment in the second quarter of the year, reaffirming signs of moderate domestic demand-led activity after growth rebounded in the period.

September Volatility

September is historically a volatile month for global markets. It’s been one of the worst months for stocks in the past four years, while the dollar typically outperforms, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wall Street’s fear gauge – the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX – has risen each September the past three years, the data show.

This month may be no different with the crucial US jobs report later this week serving as a guide to how quick, or slow, the Fed will cut rates, and as the US election campaign gets into full swing. Options traders spent upwards of $9 million to protect against a surge in the VIX this month.

Meanwhile, data on Friday also showed the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — rose at a mild pace.

Traders are pricing the Fed’s easing cycle will begin this month, with a roughly one-in-four chance of a 50 basis point cut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cash Treasuries are closed globally Monday for the US Labor Day holiday. Australian bond yields rose in early trading.

“Tactically, good news should be good news for risky assets” and a better-than-expected jobs report will likely lift stocks and the dollar, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “A 25 basis point cut is the move the Fed really wants to make, so further evidence that the US economy is headed for a soft landing, amid non-urgent rate cuts, plays into a nirvana backdrop for risk.”

In commodities markets, oil pushed lower on signs OPEC+ will progress with a plan to lift output from October, while the economic headwinds mount in China. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Indonesia CPI, Monday

India HSBC manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Monday

US markets closed for Labor Day holiday, Monday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Switzerland GDP, CPI, Tuesday

South Africa GDP, Tuesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing index, Tuesday

Mexico unemployment, Tuesday

Brazil GDP, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Bloomberg CEO Forum in Jakarta, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Poland rate decision, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Malaysia rate decision, Thursday

Philippines CPI, Thursday

Taiwan CPI, Thursday

Thailand CPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, ISM services index, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Canada unemployment, Friday

Chile CPI, Friday

Colombia CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.9%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1054

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0968 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6775

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $57,287.15

Ether fell 2.7% to $2,433.12

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $73.15 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Joanna Ossinger.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.