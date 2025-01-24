Asian Shares Track Wall Street Optimism Before BOJ: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose, following a rebound in technology stocks that pushed Wall Street to a record high. Oil fell after President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices and said he will push for interest-rate cuts.

Equity benchmarks rose in Tokyo ahead of a key interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan later Friday, where a hike is expected. Stocks also rose in Sydney and Seoul. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, with the gauge topping the 6,100 milestone. Tech shares, which weighed heavily on the market throughout most of the session, rebounded in the final stretch of trading. A gauge of dollar strength was flat.

Oil slid for a sixth day. Trump used an address to world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, to say he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to “bring down the cost of oil,” casting the push for more crude output as a way to heighten pressure on Russia and help end the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

“Trump, rightly or wrongly, wants to see a positive supply shock in the energy sector,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “That in turn will bring down inflation expectations, which in turn, will bring down rates.”

In other news, Bitcoin rebounded in early trading Friday after turning negative in the previous session after Trump’s executive actions establishing a working group on digital assets fell short of expectations.

Traders will now turn their attention to the Bank of Japan, where the central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by the most in 18 years. Governor Kazuo Ueda and his board will likely decide to increase the overnight call rate to 0.5% in a show of boosted confidence over the sustainability of inflation as Japan progresses down its normalization path. The 25 basis point increase would be the largest since February 2007.

Japan’s key inflation gauge hit 3% for the first time in 16 months, underscoring the nation’s sustained price momentum.

“If the BOJ hikes today, there is a good chance that there is a dovish tone because there is still a high risk of economic and market disruptions from US policy,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia economist Kristina Clifton wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, in a bid to shore up its ailing equity market ahead, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said mutual funds should raise their holdings of onshore equities by at least 10% annually for the next three years, while large state-owned insurers will need to invest 30% of their new policy premiums from 2025.

Back in the US, there’s some optimism Trump’s administration may be able to thread the needle in introducing measures that will boost growth and stocks, even while keeping a lid on prices pressures, which should allow the Federal Reserve to continue monetary easing this year.

The stock market is in a “calm before the storm mode” ahead of next week’s Fed decision press conference and the start of the big-tech earnings season, according to James Demmert at Main Street Research. “Both of which are likely to cause market volatility.”

In the corporate world, shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. fell after Japanese media reported that it won’t be a part of Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co.’s plans to combine their companies under a holding company.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0418

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2804 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $104,130.01

Ether rose 2.7% to $3,336.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.64%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.205%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $74.27 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.