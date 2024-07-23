Asian Stocks, Currencies Rise Ahead of Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and currencies in Asia advanced as some calmness returned following a bout of political uncertainty, with traders turning their focus to upcoming tech earnings.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a three-day decline, led by a rebound in Taiwanese shares. US equity futures slipped following a 1.1% jump in the S&P 500, ahead of earnings from Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. due later Tuesday. Asian currencies strengthened against a softer dollar.

Markets are taking a breather after sky-high valuations and sectoral rotation sparked a heavy tech selloff over the past few sessions. While US election developments still dominate headlines, Kamala Harris now has more than enough pledged delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination — offering clarity on that front.

“Looks like slight easing in financial conditions and vol easing from highs of last week post events so broadly positive gains but not enough to sustain,” said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management. On US data, the key is “job markets now to see if slowdown progresses to downturn,” he added.

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks dipped on broad disappointment following the Third Plenum, with a surprise rate cut on Monday failing to reverse sentiment.

The yen strengthened ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting next week. Some BOJ officials are open to raising rates at the July meeting while others see weakness in consumer spending complicating their decision, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar eased for the second session. Treasury yields edged lower ahead of this week’s readings on the economy as well as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. For much of July, bets on a rate cut in September drove shorter-term bonds up — narrowing the gap with longer-dated maturities.

In the corporate world, shares of Kako Corp. slumped after South Korean authorities arrested its founder Brian Kim over allegations of market manipulation, making the internet entrepreneur the most prominent business figure in the country in years to wind up in jail.

Elsewhere in Asia, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget Tuesday, laying out economic priorities of a new coalition government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earnings Await

Earnings due in the region this week include SK Hynix Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and Keyence Corp.

Almost two-thirds of respondents to Bloomberg’s Markets Live Pulse survey expect earnings to reinvigorate the US benchmark. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” climbed more than 2% Monday, led by gains in Tesla and Nvidia Corp.

After driving the rally in US stocks for most of the year, big tech slammed into a wall last week. Investors rotated from high-flying megacap shares to riskier, lagging parts of the market, spurred by bets on Fed rate cuts and the threat of more trade restrictions on chipmakers.

Rather than politics, “it’s more the expectations for interest rate cuts that is driving this rotation and the multiples re-rating in that space,” said George Efstathopoulos, a portfolio manager at Fidelity, on Bloomberg TV. “We’re a little more cautious on the small caps,” while the mid caps are more attractive with better profitability and fundamentals regardless of which party wins the elections in November, he said.

In commodities, oil was steady near a six-week low as traders waited for fresh clues on market balances, including the outlook for US stockpiles.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday

US existing home sales, Tuesday

Alphabet, Tesla, LVMH earnings, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US new home sales, S&P Global PMI, Wednesday

IBM, Deutsche Bank earnings, Wednesday

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

US personal income, PCE, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 1:13 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0894

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 156.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2866 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6636

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $67,489.63

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,481.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.23%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.060%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.