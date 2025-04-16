Asian Stocks, US Futures Slide After Nvidia Curbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks edged lower and US equity-index futures dropped as trade conflicts showed no signs of abating after Nvidia Corp. said the US put new restrictions on some chip exports to China.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1.3% and S&P 500 futures retreated 0.8% after Nvidia slumped in after-hours trading. Gold hit a record in demand for safe haven assets. The Swiss franc and the euro led gains against most currencies. US Treasuries gained for a second day on Tuesday after an official talked about a potential rule change that could lower trading costs for banks.

Shares in China and Hong Kong held their losses after China reported its economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of 2025, though its outlook is deteriorating rapidly due to Trump’s tariffs.

Traders were whiplashed again by a slew of tariff headlines, as US President Donald Trump also launched a probe into the need for levies on critical minerals. Flip flops on tariff policies have roiled global markets this month as investors struggle to take long-term positions due to the unpredictability of policy announcements from Washington.

“This move is unnerving for two reasons,” said Vishnu Varathan, Singapore-based head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, referring to Nvidia curbs. “First, it conveys the mercurial nature of Trump tariffs in so far that it has revoked earlier concessions extended to Nvidia. Second, this also suggests that the US-China undercurrents are rather abusive, even as there appears to be some calm on the surface.”

In after-market trading, Nvidia extended its decline to more than 6% after saying the US government will begin requiring a license to export the company’s H20 chips to China, an escalation of restrictions that the company has publicly opposed. The company warned that it will report about $5.5 billion in charges during the fiscal first quarter from “inventory, purchase commitments and related reserves” tied to the H20 line.

Suppliers to Nvidia saw share price decline in Asia.

The move is “driven by concerns over China’s rise in the electronics sector, and in that sense, it is likely to become a permanent policy,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management. “It is expected to have a significant negative impact on semiconductor supply chain.”

The European Union and the US struggled to bridge trade differences this week as White House officials said the bulk of the US tariffs imposed on the bloc won’t be removed. Japan’s chief negotiator will visit Washington April 16-18 to kick off formal talks with his counterparts.

Meanwhile, Trump urged China to reach out to him in order to kick off negotiations after the nation ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing Co. jets. The Trump administration may use tariff negotiations to try to pressure US trading partners to limit dealings with China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

In Japan, 30-year bonds rallied as volatility eased in the US Treasuries market and after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested a policy response to higher US tariffs. Ueda told the Sankei newspaper that the Trump administration’s tariffs could force the central bank to make a policy response.

China’s gross domestic product grew 5.4% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. That was better than the 5.2% consensus estimate by economists polled by Bloomberg.

Retail sales increased 5.9% in March from a year ago, the fastest pace since December 2023 and much stronger than the 4.3% gain expected by economists. Industrial output expanded 7.7%, also significantly better than expected.

Investors are also gearing up for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the economy later Wednesday.

In commodities, oil steadied after a modest decline on Tuesday.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 11:02 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1324

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 142.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3235 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $83,683.76

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,599.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $3,271.67 an ounce

