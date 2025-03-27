Asian Stocks Decline as Trump Tariffs Sap Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities declined Thursday after President Donald Trump’s latest trade salvo scuppered demand for riskier investments.

Indexes in China, Hong Kong and Japan all fell as did equity-index futures for US stocks in early Asian trading. The Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar slipped. Toyota Motor Corp. led shares of Asian automakers lower while General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. dropped in after-market trading in the US.

The quickly shifting stance on US trade sanctions on the nation’s allies and foes alike adds to already heightened market concerns as investors race to assess the impact on global trade and economic growth. Two months into Trump’s presidency, the mood in the market has turned wary as investors temper their bullish views and the Federal Reserve signals it’s in no rush to adjust its interest-rate policy.

Trump’s move “rocked the confidence of markets once again,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. The tariffs added “another impost on a significant industry and raising the question whether the Trump administration’s crusade against global trade will continue beyond so-called ‘Liberation Day.’”

Trump signed an order to slap a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the US that’s effective from April 2. However, reciprocal duties that are set to be announced next week will be “very lenient,” Trump said. China may also get a tariff reduction to secure a deal on the sale of ByteDance Ltd.’s social video platform TikTok to an American company, Trump added.

The tariffs are a “hurricane-like headwind” for automakers and will ultimately push the price of cars by up to $10,000, said Daniel Ives, senior analyst at Wedbush Securities.

“We continue to believe this is some form of negotiation and these tariffs could change by the week, although this initial 25% tariff on autos from outside the US is almost an untenable head scratching number for the US consumer,” he said.

US equities dropped Wednesday with the S&P 500 down more than 1%, led by the group of megacaps known as “Magnificent Seven” — whose quarterly selloff is shaping up to be the worst since 2022. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. dropped at least 5.5%. The Nasdaq 100 slipped around 2%. A gauge of big banks snapped a streak of eight straight days of gains.

Worries over the economic effects of the global trade war are sapping liquidity in US stocks, creating a headache for institutional investors that may also boost volatility in broader markets. Liquidity in S&P 500 stock-index futures, as measured in the most-active contract, stands at a two-year low, data compiled by Deutsche Bank AG show.

In Asia, investors will be keeping a close eye on Indonesian markets as the central bank defended the nation’s economic fundamentals as solid. Elsewhere, a member of the Chinese central bank’s monetary policy committee, told Bloomberg TV that a stimulus package announced September had stabilized the economy and is allowing policymakers to focus on structural reforms.

The dollar gained 0.3% on Wednesday while the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.35%. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said it’s not clear the impact of tariffs will prove temporary, and cautioned that secondary effects could prompt officials to hold interest rates steady for longer.

“While we consider material increases in US tariffs will weigh on the US economy, we do not predict a US recession,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “That said, market participants may still price a higher risk of a US recession as more tariffs are announced” which will push up the dollar against major currencies, she said.

In commodities, oil held a gain after US crude inventories fell the most since December. Gold steadied near a record high.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0762

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 150.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2738 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $87,235.68

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,019.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.34%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.72 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,025.67 an ounce

