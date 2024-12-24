Asian Stocks Edge Higher After US Tech Shares Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia saw muted gains amid relatively thin holiday trading after a rally in some of the world’s largest technology companies boosted US benchmarks.

Shares opened higher in mainland China, while they were mixed in Japan and Australia. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares touched a record high in Taipei, extending a bumper year. US equity futures edged lower in Asia after a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” technology megacaps rose 1.4% Monday.

“This is the time of the year when there’s a lot of noise and little to no signal in price action,” said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.Com. “There’s a high chance of a pretty slow day for the region and an uneventful rest of the week as a high proportion of the markets log off for the holidays.”

MSCI’s Asian equity benchmark is headed for its first quarterly loss since September 2023, losing 7% over the period, even as the S&P 500 has risen 3.7%. Sentiment has soured in Asia in recent months due to concerns over higher global tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump, a stronger dollar and China’s lackluster economic recovery.

Nissan Motor Co. shares slid as much as 7.3% in Tokyo after the company confirmed it’s in talks with Honda Motor Co. over a possible business integration. Honda climbed as much as 14% after saying it will buy back as much as ¥1.1 trillion ($7 billion) of its stock.

TSMC climbed as much as 1.4%, briefly surpassing its Nov. 8 peak, after gains in US chip stocks including key customer Nvidia Corp. The shares are now up 83% this year amid investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence trades.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed Tuesday at 4.58%, while the dollar edged higher against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

South Korea data published Tuesday showed consumer confidence dropped this month by the most since the outbreak of Covid-19, battered by the political turmoil triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and his impeachment.

Australia’s central bank said it is more confident inflation is moving sustainably toward target but it’s still too soon to conclude the battle is won given a recent pick-up in consumption and a still-tight labor market, minutes of its December meeting showed.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up 0.7% Monday and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares gained 0.9%.

“Primary uptrends remain intact for equities despite the recent profit-taking,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Given the short-term oversold conditions, we expect a ‘Santa Claus Rally’ to be a strong possibility this year.”

The S&P 500 is on its way to record a stellar annual return and back-to-back years of more than 20% gains. The index has risen about 25% since the end of 2023, with the top seven biggest technology stocks accounting for more than half of the advance.

Whether or not the gauge will be able to stage a “Santa Claus Rally” continues to be a barometer of investors’ optimism into the new year. That seven-day period includes the last five trading days of the old year and the first two of the new one.

Oil steadied in thin trading ahead of the holidays, with focus on a strengthening dollar and President-elect Donald Trump’s roiling of international politics. Gold edged higher.

Key events this week:

Christmas Day, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boxing Day, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:48 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0401

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3087 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $94,046.92

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,386.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.58%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.065%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $69.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,615.84 an ounce

