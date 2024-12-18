Asian Stocks Edge Higher as Traders Await Fed Meet: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares drifted higher in range-bound trade, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s final policy decision of the year.

A gauge of regional stocks rose 0.3% after a three-day loss, with gains in Hong Kong and mainland China offsetting declines in Japan and Australia. US futures ticked higher after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 shed 0.4% Tuesday.

Shares of Nissan Motor Co. jumped as much as 24%, the most since at least 1974, on news that the ailing carmaker is exploring a possible merger with Honda Motor Co. The latter’s stock dropped.

Treasuries rose slightly while Bloomberg’s dollar gauge was little changed. The yen turned steady ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision Thursday.

“It’s year-end so volumes are light and the move is small,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “As we go into 2025, it’s quite clear that the China government will continue to do more to support their economy and these measures whether sufficient or not in real terms can serve as potential catalysts to drive the markets higher.”

While the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday, the focus is on its outlook for next year given Donald Trump’s proposed policies that may rekindle inflation. The central bank’s meeting also comes as US economic data showed a mixed picture, with retail sales increasing at a firm pace and industrial production unexpectedly declining.

Bank of America Corp. sees the Fed lowering interest rates to the 3.75% level — or three more cuts from where they are currently, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on Bloomberg Television.

“They need to bring it down a little bit, they just have to be more careful because the economy is stronger than we thought three months ago, six months ago but still has potential weaknesses” he said. “We haven’t even talked about what is going on outside the United States that could affect it — not tariffs but wars.”

Back in Asia, a gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks rose as much as 2.3%, shrugging off news that the US is set to initiate a trade investigation into the country’s semiconductors in the coming days. The onshore CSI 300 Index gained 0.8%, after President Xi Jinping urged officials to “scientifically” plan economic and social development work for 2025 and seek a good start for the new year.

Still in China, longer-dated government debt fell as a media report on the central bank’s discussions about risks for financial institutions renewed concerns over authorities’ pushback against a relentless bond rally.

In corporate news, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.’s shares surged in their Mumbai debut on Wednesday after raising $944 million in India’s last major new listing of the year. Memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. soared 12% in its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, underscoring strong investor demand for new shares in Japan.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s central bank is scheduled to announce its policy decision later Wednesday, after the nation’s anti-graft agency searched its headquarters as part of a probe into the monetary authority’s use of corporate social responsibility funds.

Japan’s exports posted another gain in November as the yen’s weakness helped exporters. This comes as the BOJ is set to discuss whether or not a rate hike is warranted on Thursday, with views from officials suggesting a lean toward a hold amid growing speculation of a January move.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar slid to its lowest level since March 2020. Brazil took extraordinary measures to stem a collapse in the real, selling over $3 billion in local markets. Bitcoin took a breather after scaling $108,000 for the first time, with traders eyeing the $110,000 price level.

Over in the commodities space, oil edged higher after a two-day drop as an industry report signaled a sizable drawdown in US commercial crude inventories. Gold was flat.

Key events this week:

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 2:06 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0502

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2912 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6312

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $103,695.76

Ether fell 2.3% to $3,842.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.38%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $70.16 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.