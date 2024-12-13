Asian Stocks Fall as China’s Confab Disappoints: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities fell Friday as a lack of details from a Chinese economic conference disappointed some traders and risk appetite weakened ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

A gauge of Asian stocks is headed for the worst week in nearly a month, with Japanese and Australian shares falling after selling on Wall Street Thursday. The S&P 500 ended 0.5% down as traders weighed higher-than-expected jobless claims against too-hot producer price data.

Shares in China and Hong Kong slipped following a readout from China’s Central Economic Work Conference that lacked policy details of a fiscal stimulus even as authorities vowed to boost consumption.

But their vow to cut policy rates as well as banks’ reserve ratios sent the Chinese 10-year government bonds to slid below 1.8% for the first time in history. Investors are now left waiting until March for more clarity on the budget and spending measures aimed at revitalizing the Chinese economy.

“The market may have some hope that the CEWC would give more details on consumption stimulus and property inventory clearance packages, but the turnout was a bit disappointed,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist of Bank of East Asia. “Investors may need to wait for more fiscal policy rollout in the first quarter.”

An index of dollar strength was little changed, largely holding on to gains from the previous five sessions. The stronger dollar was helped along by higher Treasury yields. Australian and New Zealand yields rose Friday.

In Japan, confidence among large firms remained upbeat, broadly in line with the Bank of Japan’s view ahead of a policy meeting next week that’s dividing analyst opinions over whether a rate hike is coming.

The Korean won fell amid ongoing political uncertainties. The country’s opposition filed a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, data set for release Friday includes industrial production in Japan and gross international reserves for Thailand. Money supply data for China may be released any time through Dec. 15.

Rate Cuts

The European Central Bank trimmed borrowing costs by 25 basis points as expected and indicated it may deliver further cuts in its upcoming meetings. The Swiss National Bank delivered a 50 basis point cut, more than anticipated.

US economic data released Thursday offered a muddy outlook on the health of the economy. Weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, while producer price readings were mixed. US wholesale inflation accelerated in November due to a surge in egg prices.

The data did little to shift expectations for a US rate cut next week. Swaps market pricing reflects around a 95% level of confidence the central bank will reduce borrowing costs by 25 basis points at the December meeting.

“With high egg prices appearing to play a key role in the hotter-than-expected headline PPI, traders may be focusing more on the jump in jobless claims,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. While there’s been a steady stream of solid labor data, “the Fed is primed to be sensitive to any signs of a softening jobs picture.”

In commodities, oil headed for a weekly advance as the prospect for tighter US sanctions against Iran and Russia countered persistent concerns around a sizable global glut next year.

Gold rose, paring a drop of 1.4% Thursday, the biggest drop in two weeks. Bitcoin traded around $100,000.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:24 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1%

Japan’s Topix fell 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0459

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 153.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2839 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6366

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $99,793.5

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,923.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $70.11 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,686.79 an ounce

