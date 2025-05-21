Asian Stocks Gain, Oil Rises on Israel-Iran Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose on a CNN report that new US intelligence suggested Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Stocks in Asia advanced.

Brent crude rose above $66 a barrel. It wasn’t clear that Israeli leaders had made a final decision to carry out the strikes, CNN said, citing officials it didn’t name. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were down 0.1%, trimming some of their losses earlier in the day. The Swiss franc and the yen, traditional safe haven assets, inched higher. Asian shares rose 0.5%.

Geopolitical tensions may add headwinds to the markets, which had calmed recently after a month of turmoil from the tariff blitz unleashed by US President Donald Trump. After US trade talks with China boosted optimism, investors are now scouring for clues on whether the advances in stocks can persist. The S&P 500 is near levels that some technicians view as a sign of overheating.

“The markets are hungry for new catalysts to pique further risk appetite,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “The steady flow of trade headlines have reduced to a trickle, with the US quiet on what deals and negotiations, if any, are ongoing.”

Oil prices have been volatile since last week on mixed headlines about the fate of Iran-US talks, which may pave the way for more barrels to return to a market that’s expected to be oversupplied later in the year. An attack by Israel would hinder any progress in those negotiations and add to volatility in the Middle East, which supplies about a third of the world’s oil.

The tensions boosted demand for haven assets in early Asian trading, sending a gauge of the dollar lower.

“The US dollar has of course lost its luster as the undisputed safe reserve asset,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. As such, “these periodic geopolitical flare ups are going to show up more forcefully in alternatives like the yen and Swiss franc going forward.”

A weaker dollar and lower interest rates will aid Asian shares, Morgan Stanley strategists said. The Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% Wednesday, helped by technology companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and financial firms such as Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said tariffs will likely weigh on the US economy and weaken the labor market. Musalem said the Fed can deliver a “balanced response” to both inflation and employment as long as Americans’ outlook on future prices remains anchored at the central bank’s 2% target.

Long-term Treasury yields climbed Tuesday as fractious US budget negotiations kept focus on the growth in deficit spending, with traders piling into bets that they will surge further. Trump is growing frustrated with demands to significantly boost the cap on the state and local tax deduction, according to a senior administration official, signaling a deadlock as Republicans aim to quickly pass a giant tax-cut bill.

Traders are piling into bets that long-term Treasury yields will surge on concerns around the US government’s swelling debt and deficits. Plays favoring the 10-year yield testing 5% are among some of the bigger positions.

In Japan, the sovereign debt market is flashing a warning to the central bank that dialing back its bond purchases needs to be done with great care. The issue is in sharp relief this week, with investors shunning an auction of government debt and yields soaring, just as market participants sit down with Bank of Japan officials to share views on tapering.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1290

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2188 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $106,746.92

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,532.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.49%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $62.92 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

