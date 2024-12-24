Asian Stocks Gain After US Tech Rally; Honda Jumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose in thin pre-holiday trading, driven by a rally in tech firms after some of the world’s largest technology companies boosted US benchmarks on Monday.

Shares in Mainland China and Hong Kong were among the best performers, while those in Japan were mixed. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. touched a new record high, while Honda Motor Co. jumped after announcing a share buyback. US equity futures steadied in Asia after a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” technology megacaps climbed on Wall Street.

“The rally in 2024 is very concentrated in technology, and that is expected to be sustained in 2025,” Ecaterina Bigos, chief investment officer for Asia ex-Japan core investments at Axa Investment Managers Asia Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television. “What we will be looking for in 2025 is the broadening of earnings and a rally that is not as concentrated.”

MSCI’s Asian equity benchmark is still headed for its first quarterly loss since September 2023, losing 6.8% over the period, even as the S&P 500 has risen 3.7%. Sentiment has soured in Asia in recent months due to concerns over higher global tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump, a stronger dollar and China’s lackluster economic recovery.

Nissan Motor Co. shares slid as much as 7.3% in Tokyo after the company confirmed it’s in talks with Honda over a possible business integration. Honda climbed as much as 14% after saying it will buy back as much as ¥1.1 trillion ($7 billion) of its stock. TSMC rose as much as 1.4% in Taipei, briefly surpassing its Nov. 8 peak, after gains in US chip stocks including key customer Nvidia Corp. The shares are now up more than 80% this year.

Overall though, Tuesday’s session was relatively quiet, with trading in markets including Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore shortened for Christmas Eve. Most markets will be closed Wednesday except mainland China and Japan.

Treasuries were little changed in Asia, while Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar edged higher. The yen rose after Japanese finance minister Katsunobu Kato warned about excessive foreign-exchange moves.

Japan’s currency remains at risk of extending this year’s losses though with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda due to deliver a speech Wednesday and the central bank releasing more details of last week’s policy meeting Friday.

“The consensus expectation is for Ueda to sound dovish, similar to what we have heard from the BOJ of late,” said Tony Sycamore, a market strategist at IG Australia Pty. “However, there is a risk he sounds more hawkish to stabilize the free-falling yen – a move which would catch markets off guard on a day when volumes will be paper thin.”

In China, policymakers are planning to sell 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds in 2025, an increase from 1 trillion yuan this year, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing two sources it did not name.

South Korea data published Tuesday showed consumer confidence dropped this month by the most since the outbreak of Covid-19, battered by the political turmoil triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and his impeachment. The nation’s Kospi stock index fell Tuesday and is among the worst-performing major benchmarks in Asia this year.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares gained 0.9%.

The S&P 500 is on its way to record a stellar annual return and back-to-back years of more than 20% gains. The index has risen about 25% since the end of 2023, with the top seven biggest technology stocks accounting for more than half of the advance.

Oil climbed in thin trading ahead of the holidays after a three-day selloff, with focus on a strengthening dollar and President-elect Donald Trump’s roiling of international politics. Gold edged higher.

Key events this week:

Christmas Day, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boxing Day, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:07 p.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 1.2%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0397

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3026 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $94,426.29

Ether was little changed at $3,416.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.065%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $69.53 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,618.56 an ounce

