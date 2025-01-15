Asian Stocks Gain Ahead of US CPI, Dollar Steadies: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed following a tepid US session as traders awaited key inflation data that may shed light on the path of Federal Reserve rates over the coming months.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4%, up for a second session, led by gains in Japan and South Korea. US equity futures were little changed. Chinese stocks may extend gains as a gauge of US-listed mainland shares rose more than 2% after Bloomberg reported Donald Trump’s incoming team is considering gradual tariff hikes.

The dollar steadied after dropping for the first time in six sessions following the tariff report, and as data showed that US wholesale inflation unexpectedly cooled. A bigger focus is on the consumer price index due today, which is likely to cause further ripples through global markets after traders pushed back bets on Fed easing following signs of a robust US economy.

“All eyes are now on Wednesday’s CPI report, which may be the most important inflation reading in recent memory, as it will fuel the market’s Fed-obsessed sentiment,” said Chris Brigati at SWBC. “A strong inflation number adds to this idea of no cuts in 2025, and potentially even a rate hike, while a weak inflation data point may help to calm the market’s Fed fears.”

Underlying US inflation probably cooled only a touch at the close of 2024 against a backdrop of a resilient job market and steadfast economy, supporting the Fed’s go-slow approach to further rate cuts.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell one basis point in early Asia trading. Some bond traders are betting that the relentless selloff in Treasuries will soon lose momentum, in part because of questions around how President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will take shape. Australian bonds slipped.

Elsewhere in Asia, Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key rate at 6% after it made repeated interventions to stabilize its currency over the past month.

“The uncertain global environment presents additional complexity to the region’s central banks fiscal and monetary dynamics,” said Alicia Chu, a portfolio manager at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “With this backdrop, BI may extend its rate pause with 50 basis points of rate cuts pushed back to H2 2025.”

In South Korea, authorities made a second attempt to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree in December.

Bank Earnings

Eurozone industrial production data is due ahead of the US inflation reading. Wall Street is also gearing up for the unofficial start of the earnings season, with results from big banks hitting the tape on Wednesday.

Lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are expected to show continued gains from trading and investment banking, which helped offset net interest income declines caused by higher deposits and sluggish loan demand.

“When it comes to big-bank earnings, net interest income is the key data point to watch,” Brigati at SWBC said. “If banks have been able to take advantage of borrowing at cheaper rates versus their loan portfolio, this is a constructive sign for the coming year.”

In commodities, oil gained after slipping from a five-month high Tuesday as Hamas and Israel tentatively agreed to a cease-fire, cooling a rally fueled by risks to Russian and Iranian supplies. Gold was steady.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock earnings, Wednesday

US CPI, Empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Tom Barkin, Austan Goolsbee and Neel Kashkari speak, Wednesday

TSMC earnings, Thursday

ECB releases account of December policy meeting, Thursday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley earnings, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, Thursday

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:19 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0304

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3459 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6189

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $96,844.86

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,226.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.78%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $77.96 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,674.76 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.