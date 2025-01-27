Asian Stocks Gain as DeepSeek Fuels China AI Rally: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rose partly on optimism about artificial intelligence in China, shrugging off Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Colombia that cut risk appetite elsewhere.

Shares advanced in Japan and Hong Kong, with those in mainland China turning flat after early gains. Chinese tech firms linked to DeepSeek’s business model rallied after the AI startup gained traction. In contrast, US futures slid in Asia amid concerns that the Chinese app may disrupt US technological leadership.

The dollar edged higher while Treasuries also increased, reflecting caution after Trump ordered tariffs on Colombia for refusing to allow deported migrants to land in the country. The Mexican peso declined.

“DeepSeek shows that it is possible to develop powerful AI models that cost less,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “It can potentially derail the investment case for the entire AI supply chain, which is driven by high spending from a small handful of hyperscalers.”

Despite the enthusiasm about AI in China, the broader investor mood across asset classes has soured following Trump’s latest tariff move on Colombia. The US president’s decision threatens to derail last week’s global market rebound after he avoided placing immediate levies on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, which initially assuaged fears of an imminent global trade war.

Elsewhere, China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in January as production wound down ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 49.1, versus 50.1 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Markets in Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia are closed for a holiday Monday.

In commodities, oil fell after Trump’s trade curbs against Colombia highlighted risks to the global economy, as well as trade. Global crude benchmark Brent was more than 1% lower, after posting its first weekly loss of 2025.

Fed Rate Decision

Later this week, the US central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, marking the first pause in the rate-cutting cycle it kicked off in September.

The US economy remains strong with robust employment growth and the decline in inflation has slowed, “there is therefore no need to cut interest rates urgently,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. economists including Sharon Zollner wrote in a note to clients. “In addition, yet-to-be-confirmed US trade and tariff policy, federal government efficiency drives, re-focused energy policy and deregulation all hold implications for growth and inflation. This justifies FOMC caution.”

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde and others speak, Monday

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino speaks, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

South Africa rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank, Shell earnings, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, Friday

Colombia unemployment, rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 11:33 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.6%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0462

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.62 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.2659 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.3% to $101,075.18

Ether fell 4% to $3,166.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $73.76 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,757.08 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Jake Lloyd-Smith.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.