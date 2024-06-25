Asian Stocks Gain to Shrug Off US Tech Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced Tuesday to defy a mixed day on Wall Street as speculation gained that the tech sector rally may be running out of steam.

Shares in Japan outperformed the region, climbing as much as 1.7%. Contracts for US equities edged higher in Asian trading after various US non-tech sectors climbed on Monday. Meanwhile, Nvidia, the chipmaker at the heart of the artificial-intelligence revolution, extended a three-day rout of about $430 billion — crossing the technical threshold of a correction.

In Asia, investors were seen to be rotating out of the technology sector into other parts of the market. They snatched up value stocks in Japan, such as financials, on growing expectation the nation’s central bank will tighten its policy.

Among currencies, the yen strengthened, but still hovered not far from the weakest level in about 34 years. The top currency official had warned that authorities stood ready to intervene if necessary, while some traders see the potential for the yen to slump as far as 170 per dollar. The greenback dipped against most of its Group-of-10 peers as Treasuries steadied in Asian trading.

“As we approach the quarter-end, global investors are rebalancing their portfolio, selling assets that have performed well recently and buying names that have lagged,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management Co. That’s likely to help support the broader Topix index, he said.

Chinese machinery stocks rose after President Xi Jinping urged scientists and researchers to enhance technological innovation with a greater sense of urgency, citing the dominance of other countries in certain key technologies. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Premier Li Qiang warned of negative consequences if nations parted ways economically, while hitting back at criticism that his nation’s industrial policy has led to overcapacity.

In other news, the US is investigating China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom over concerns the firms could exploit access to American data through their US cloud and internet businesses by providing it to Beijing, Reuters reports, citing three unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Following a tech-led rally, Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha said US equities are set to pause. There’s a lot of good news baked into markets, and if that optimism proves unjustified, there could be downside risks, Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets noted. To John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer, while the bull market appears sustainable, some profit-taking should be expected.

“A decline in the tech sector is certainly possible, even if the sector is going to do well during the summer months overall,” Matt Maley at Miller Tabak noted. “Even if you agree with the most-bullish scenario for the AI phenomenon for the second half of 2024, no group moves in a straight line.”

In commodities, oil held gains as investors weighed the potential fallout from rising geopolitical tensions. Gold edged lower after closing higher in the previous session on a weaker US dollar, which boosted the appeal of commodities. Copper rose as investors mulled prospects for potential stimulus in China following weak fiscal revenue data.

Bitcoin rebounded after falling Monday. Losses are piling up in the crypto market after its second-worst weekly decline of 2024, a reflection of cooling demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and uncertainty over monetary policy.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook, Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 1:07 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0737

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2799 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.1% to $61,344.34

Ether rose 2.1% to $3,377.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.990%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,323.66 an ounce

