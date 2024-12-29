Asian Stocks Poised for Weak Open After US Losses: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set for a weak opening after US equities dropped on Friday, led by losses in technology shares.

Australian equities slipped in early trade as futures in Japan pointed to early declines. Adding to potential negatives were comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the Treasury may hit its new debt limit in mid-January. Trading is likely to remain slim — amplifying potential moves — due to the year-end holiday season.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index on Monday is set to snap its five-day rally, and trim this year’s gain from the current 8%. Shares in the region have advanced in 2024 as central banks eased monetary policy and tech stocks rallied amid optimism over artificial intelligence.

“With the sour leads from US equity, we look to start the week on a soft tone to the Asian equity markets,” Chris Weston, head of research for Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “Again, local markets are at the mercy of any remaining end-of-year portfolio flows, and the potential for more active managers to reduce risk, sensing limited remaining reasons to chase the tape from here.”

The S&P 500 index slipped 1.1% Friday while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.4%. While every major industry group saw losses, tech megacaps bore the brunt of the selling. That’s after a surge that has seen the so-called “Magnificent Seven” account for more than half of the US equity benchmark’s gains in 2024.

“Santa has already come — have you seen the performance this year?” said Kenny Polcari, a strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC. The coming week “is another holiday-shortened week, volumes will be light, moves will be exaggerated. Don’t make any major investing decisions.”

Treasuries slipped last week, with the 10-year yield climbing 10 basis points to 4.63%, as the Federal Reserve signaled the likelihood of fewer interest-rate cuts in 2025. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.5%, extending a winning year with gains driven by the anticipation of “America First” policies from President-elect Donald Trump.

The dollar is still headed for its best year in almost a decade as US economic strength reins in expectations for the Fed rate cuts and President-elect Donald Trump’s threats of higher tariffs underpin bullish bets on the currency.

Yellen said the Treasury is likely to begin taking special accounting maneuvers sometime in mid-January to avoid breaching the US debt limit, and urged lawmakers to take action defending the “full faith and credit” of the US. The extra headroom is likely to be exhausted by Jan. 14 to 23, Yellen said.

In China, another set of steps to stoke private consumption for repairing the economy came out over the weekend. China’s central government urged local authorities to offer handouts to people struggling with the cost of living, Xinhua News Agency reported.

High Expectations

This year’s rally in US equities has driven the expectations for stocks so high that it may turn out to be the biggest hurdle for further gains in the new year. The bar is even higher for tech stocks, given their gains in 2024.

Analysts estimate a nearly 30% earnings growth for the tech sector next year, but its market-cap share of the S&P 500 index implies closer to 40% growth expectations may be embedded in the stocks, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence study.

“The market’s largest companies and other related technology darlings are still being awarded significant premiums,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Excessive valuations leave room for downside if earnings fail to meet expectations. Market concentration should reward efforts to regularly diversify portfolios.”

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0433

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3017 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $92,877.78

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,324.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.63% Friday

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.110% Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $70.30 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.