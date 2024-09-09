Asian Stocks Poised to Track Wall Street Recovery: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set to track a rebound on Wall Street fueled by renewed dip-buying ahead of inflation data due later this week that may give clues on the size of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Futures pointed to Sydney’s benchmark climbing about 1%, with smaller gains in Tokyo and Hong Kong, in a reprieve from the September selloff triggered by concerns of a global economic slowdown. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after its worst start to the month on record, according to Bespoke Investment Group data going back to 1953. US equity futures edged higher early Tuesday.

Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps. Apple Inc. introduced the iPhone 16, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying it was built for artificial intelligence “from the ground up.” The shares closed little changed after an almost 2% slump.

“We’re seeing mostly technical dip-buying,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “Economic growth is undoubtedly and clearly losing momentum, but a soft landing remains more likely than a hard landing. This week focus turns back to inflation.”

Treasuries saw mild moves, with traders paring the chance of a half-point rate reduction at the Fed’s upcoming September meeting to about 20% from as high as 50% last week. Australian bond yields drifted lower early Tuesday.

The S&P 500 closed near 5,471 on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3%. Boeing Co. rallied 3.4% on optimism that a labor deal will avert a strike. Alphabet Inc. sank 1.7%. In late hours, Oracle Corp. climbed on better-than-estimated results.

While the jury is out on whether the world’s no. 1 economy can thread the needle between easing inflationary pressures while avoiding recession, its biggest rival is facing a diferent challenge. Deflation stalking China since last year is now showing signs of spiraling, threatening to worsen its outlook and raising calls for immediate policy action.

Data released Monday confirmed that apart from food costs, consumer price growth barely registered in large swathes of the economy at a time when incomes are sagging.

Meanwhile, China hawks in the US House overcame a last-ditch lobbying effort to pass legislation that would blacklist Chinese biotech companies and their US subsidiaries. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Traders in Asia will also be closely watching iron ore on Tuesday, which in the previous session sank below $90 a ton for the first time since 2022 before closing 1.1% higher. Industrial commodities are facing sustained pressure from tepid Chinese demand and gathering worries over global growth.

On Wednesday, a US government report is expected to show the consumer price index rose 2.6% in August from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That would be the smallest increase since 2021. There will be little new guidance from Fed officials, who are in the traditional blackout period ahead of the Sept. 17-18 meeting.

“Inflation matters,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “Weaker numbers might encourage the Fed toward a 50 basis-point cut, while anything higher could lock in 25 basis points.”

Global equities were net sold for the eighth straight week led by North America, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk report for the week ended Sept. 6. The move is a continuation of a trend that, broadly speaking, started in May as funds began a big unwind of their positions in order to get more cash readily on hand for possible dislocations around the US presidential election.

“Slowdowns do not necessarily portend recessions, nor are stock market corrections necessarily the harbinger of bear markets,” said Konstantinos Venetis at TS Lombard. “But the mix of rising macro (growth) and political (US election) uncertainty increasingly puts the burden of proof on the bulls in the near term.”

Oil rebounded on Monday after dropping to the lowest in more than a year last week. It was little changed early Tuesday.

Corporate Highlights:

Discount retailer Big Lots Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to sell the firm’s assets and ongoing business in a court-supervised process.

PayPal Holdings Inc. added Shopify Inc. to its list of recent partnerships, reaching a deal to process some of the payment company’s debit- and credit-card transactions.

B. Riley Financial Inc., the embattled broker-dealer and investment firm, outlined preliminary plans to sell assets and round up financing to cope with its debt burden and shore up its balance sheet.

Starboard Value LP is pushing News Corp. to eliminate its dual-class share structure and is prepared to take further action against the media company if it refuses to engage.

Key events this week:

China trade, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Tuesday

US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Japan PPI, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% as of 8:26 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%; the S&P 500 rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1037

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.08 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1193 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $57,167.46

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,361.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.70% on Monday

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.92% on Tuesday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $68.79 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

