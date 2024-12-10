Asian Stocks Rally on Optimism Over China Stimulus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities advanced after China’s top leaders signaled bolder stimulus next year as they seek to revive the world’s second-largest economy.

Benchmark stock indexes in China and Hong Kong both jumped from the open, while those in Japan and South Korea also climbed. Iron ore gained thanks to Beijing’s announcement, as the country is a major importer of commodities.

China’s Politburo vowed to embrace a “moderately loose” strategy for monetary policy in 2025, marking its first major shift in stance since 2011. The top leaders pledged to take a “more proactive” approach on fiscal policies, stabilizing property and stock markets, while promising to “forcefully lift consumption.” Investors will now shift focus to China’s annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference, due later this week.

“What they’re really targeting now with this monetary loosing is something that will address the consumer, and that’s really the crux of where the problems have been,” Burns McKinney, a senior portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “If they can do that, then they can really harness of a burgeoning and growing middle class in China.”

Limiting Sales

Separately, Chinese manufacturers have begun limiting sales to the US and Europe of key components used to build unmanned aerial vehicles that have become a vital part of Ukraine’s defense. The moves are a prelude to broader export restrictions on drone parts that western officials expect Beijing to enforce in the new year, according to people who asked not to be identified.

Elsewhere in Asia, traders will continue to monitor assets in South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol was banned from traveling overseas. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold interest rates later Tuesday, with traders watching for possible clues to future policy moves.

US Treasuries and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index were both little changed. The Australia and New Zealand dollars weakened after jumping Monday.

Inflation Data

In the US, the S&P 500 dropped from nearly overbought technical levels, following a series of all-time highs, with traders awaiting key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Nvidia Corp. slid as China opened a probe over suspicions the US chipmaker broke anti-monopoly laws around a 2020 deal.

Data including Wednesday’s consumer price index will offer Fed officials a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their meeting the following week. Any indication that progress has stalled on the inflation front could well undercut the chances of a third straight reduction in rates.

“This Wednesday’s inflation data may hold the key to the Fed’s next move,” said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets. “So far results have been in line with economists’ expectations and haven’t scared the market. However, an upward surprise should raise eyebrows at the Fed and could put another rate cut on pause.”

Elsewhere in commodities, gold was supported by China’s central bank adding bullion to its reserves for the first time in seven months and as concerns about the Middle East bolstered haven demand. Oil was little changed, with the prospect of Chinese demand offset by fallout from the collapse of the Syrian regime.

Key events this week:

China trade, Tuesday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 2.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0548

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 151.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2695 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $98,010.23

Ether rose 1.4% to $3,752.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,665.02 an ounce

