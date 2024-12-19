Asian Stocks Retreat as Fed Sees Fewer Rate Cuts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks slid on Thursday, echoing a slump in US equities, after the Federal Reserve trimmed expectations for rate cuts next year.

Shares in Japan opened on a weaker note while Australian stocks dropped around 2% and equity futures for Hong Kong were slightly lower. US stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 suffered its biggest loss the day of a Fed decision since 2001 on Wednesday.

Treasury yields were steady after rising across the curve in the prior session, adding more than 10 basis points to the policy-sensitive two-year yield and the 10-year yield, which closed above 4.5% for the first time since May.

An index of dollar strength held gains from the prior day, when it climbed almost 1% to a level not seen since 2022. The yen edged higher ahead of a Bank of Japan decision where policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold. The greenback’s gains weighed on Asian currencies, with the South Korean won dropping to its weakest level in more than 15 years.

“Asian currency and equity markets should inevitably be negatively affected today and possibly over the next few days,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management Japan. “Due to the negative market reaction to the FOMC, it will be even more difficult for the BOJ to raise policy rate today.”

Australian yields jumped early Thursday, echoing the selling in Treasuries, while those for New Zealand were little changed as the country’s economy fell into recession after contracting more than expected in the third quarter.

The last time the S&P 500 saw losses of the magnitude on Fed’s decision day was on Sept. 17, 2001, when the index fell nearly 5%. It fell 12% on March 16, 2020, a day after the Fed’s emergency weekend meeting during the pandemic.

The Fed cut rates 25 basis points on Wednesday as expected, but issued quarterly forecasts showing several officials expect fewer rate cuts in 2025 than previously estimated. The median estimate shows the benchmark rate falling to 3.75% to 4% by the end of next year, the equivalent of two quarter-point reductions.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would be more cautious as it considers further adjustments to the policy rate, noting the Fed is committed to reaching its 2% inflation target. “We need to see progress on inflation,” he said. “We moved quickly to get to here but moving forward we are moving slower.”

Fed Outlook

Max Gokhman, senior vice president at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, called Powell “a hawk in dove’s clothing.”

“Despite playing down the recent slowdown in disinflation while boasting about the strength of economic momentum, he still hinted that tariffs won’t be written off as transitory and that the two-cut forecast for 2025 is necessary because policy must remain restrictive,” he said.

Whitney Watson of Goldman Sachs Asset Management expects the Fed to skip a rate cut in January before resuming on its easing path in March.

“While the Fed opted to round out the year with a third consecutive cut, its New Year’s resolution appears to be for a more gradual pace of easing,” said Watson, global co-head and co-chief investment officer of fixed income and liquidity solutions at the firm.

Elsewhere, the prospect of a US government shutdown re-emerged. President-elect Donald Trump told Fox News he was “totally against” a proposed government funding bill, threatening a stopgap measure that would keep the government open until mid-March. If the bill fails, the government could see a partial shutdown as early as Saturday.

The Fed’s Wednesday cut precedes a busy run of central bank announcements from around the world. Rate decisions are expected Thursday in Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, the UK, Norway, Sweden and Mexico. China’s one-year Medium-Term Lending Facility rate may be announced at any time through Dec. 24.

In commodities, oil fell as expectations for fewer Fed rate cuts boosted the dollar. Gold dropped to the lowest price in a month and Bitcoin traded at around $100,000.

Key events this week:

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8% as of 8:19 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.9%

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, after dropping 2.9% Wednesday

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.9%

The euro was little changed at $1.0360

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 154.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3242 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $100,383.89

Ether fell 1.5% to $3,634.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 4.51%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $70.58 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,592.21 an ounce

