Asian Stocks Rise as Japan’s Equities Near Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose, tracking a record S&P 500 close, on optimism of US rate cuts after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is getting back on a downward path.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index headed for its longest stretch of gains since May. Japanese equities also rose, with the benchmarks now around 1% from their record highs. Singaporean stocks led among major Asian markets in gains, on the strength of banking shares.

Contracts for the S&P 500 edged lower after the benchmark closed above 5,500 for the first time, the gauge’s 32nd record this year. Tesla Inc. surged 10% to lead gains in megacaps, helping the Nasdaq 100 close above the 20,000 mark for the first time.

The new record high close in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq “could also be taken as another win given the psychological significance that ‘round numbers’ hold,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “Asia too will take some inspiration, not just from the net change in US markets, but because it wasn’t just tech that has propped up the respective indices, and we’ve seen somewhat better breadth and participation.”

In other markets, Australia’s three-year bond yield extended its rise after better-than-expected retail sales data reinforced the case for an interest-rate hike.

Investors are looking to US initial jobless claims and ADP employment data due Wednesday to gain more clues on the policy outlook. Fed Chair Powell acknowledged the central bank has made “quite a bit of progress” in reducing inflation but emphasized officials need more evidence before lowering interest rates.

In China, services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in June, a private gauge showed, a slowdown that may add to worries over the economy’s outlook. Stocks in Hong Kong gained, while those on the mainland fell.

In the US, equities keep defying doomsayers amid solid corporate earnings, the artificial-intelligence mania and expectations that interest rates will drop, adding more than $16 trillion to the S&P 500’s value from a closing low on October 2022. A lack of any meaningful pullback has given bulls conviction that the rally is sustainable.

On the economic front, data Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly rose, interrupting a trend that underscored a slowdown in labor seen as key for Fed easing.

While the US market will close early on Wednesday due to Thursday’s July 4 holiday, investors are also gearing up for the all-important US payrolls reading due Friday. Economists expect the report to show employers added about 190,000 payrolls in June and the unemployment rate likely held at 4%.

Elsewhere, oil steadied around a two-month high, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index and Treasury yields were little changed.

US PREVIEW: Minutes to Show Fed’s Rate-Cut Forecast a Close Call

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US Fed minutes, ADP employment, ISM Services, factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:51 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0744

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 161.62 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3107 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6670

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $61,251.81

Ether fell 1.2% to $3,375.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $83.13 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

