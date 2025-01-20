Asian Stocks Rise as Trump and Xi Discuss Trade: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities climbed, tracking US peers after a positive conversation between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping raised hopes for easing US-China tensions.

Shares advanced in Australia and Japan, with those in Hong Kong and mainland China also opening higher. A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares jumped 3.2% Friday as Trump described the pre-inauguration talk between the two leaders as “very good.” US futures were marginally lower in Asia with Wall Street closed on Monday for a holiday.

The optimism came after Trump and Xi discussed trade, TikTok and fentanyl, which may set the tone for relations in the early days of the new administration. Adding to the brigher mood, TikTok started restoring service in the US on Sunday as Trump said he would halt enforcement of a law requiring the app’s Chinese owner to find a buyer for three months.

“The amicable call between Trump and Xi, while only a temporary reprieve amidst irrevocable strategic competition, is extra fuel to reignite bullishness in equities,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “It’s particularly telling that Asian indices ought to open firmer today because of the news, having barely moved after much stronger than expected Chinese growth data on Friday.”

Still, traders are bracing for the first days of the Trump’s second term. He’s planning a flurry of executive orders around immigration, energy, federal workers and regulatory reform, to quickly implement his policy agenda upon taking office. The plans are said to include tightening restrictions on border crossings and setting up the mechanics to carry out mass deportations.

“Financial markets are likely to be volatile in the coming weeks as they absorb the details of the incoming administration’s policies,” Barclays analysts including Ajay Rajadhyaksha wrote in a note to clients. “A hundred executive orders on day one itself – on areas as wide-ranging as border policy, tariffs, energy, deregulation, etc. – is likely to send investors scrambling to decipher them.”

Elsewhere, Chinese banks kept their key loan prime rates unchanged, as expected by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting gets underway later Monday. Among the group of billionaires set to join the pilgrimage of the rich and powerful to Davos, Switzerland are Larry Fink, Ray Dalio and Marc Benioff. Trump will speak virtually to the gathering three days after his inauguration.

Later in the week, the focus will shift toward the Bank of Japan’s scheduled policy decision on Friday, with about three quarters of economists in a Bloomberg survey expecting it to hike its key rate. Overnight index swaps showed as much as a 99% chance of hike.

BOJ officials also see a good chance of a rate increase as long as Trump doesn’t trigger too many immediate negative surprises, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump Memecoin

A digital token debuted by Trump has rattled the cryptocurrency market, attracting billions of dollars of trading volume while stoking concerns about conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, the wider crypto market struggled, with the largest token Bitcoin down 3.5% Monday.

The Bloomberg gauge of the greenback has risen over 5% in the 10 weeks since Election Day, only to snap its six-week rally on Friday. The advances have been similar to the gains it posted after Trump’s 2016 victory. Underpinning the move is a corresponding weakness in global currencies considered at risk from Trump’s economic policies, including the euro and Canadian dollar.

China’s yuan has also lost more than 3% versus the dollar since Nov. 5, due to tariff risks and a widening gap between US and Chinese government bond yields. The People’s Bank of China has deployed various tools to support the currency, and depreciation expectations have been trimmed since peaking in early December.

In commodities, oil was steady ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, as the market braced for a period of uncertainty and turmoil at the start of his second term in the White House.

Key events this week:

The annual World Economic Forum in Davos begins, Monday

Donald Trump to be sworn in as 47th president of US, Monday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

New Zealand CPI, Wednesday

Malaysia CPI, rate decision, Wednesday

South Africa retail sales, CPI, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and other officials speak at Davos, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Canada retail sales, Thursday

Trump will join the World Economic Forum for an online “dialogue”

Japan CPI, rate decision, Friday

India, euro area, UK PMIs, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak at Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0282

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3358 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.3% to $100,120.07

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,187.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,693.34 an ounce

