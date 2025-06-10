Asian Stocks Rise as US-China Talks to Continue: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations about the US-China trade talks as officials struck a positive tone after the first day of negotiations.

A regional stock gauge rose 0.4% as talks between the US and Chinese officials were set to resume Tuesday. Shares in Hong Kong and China traded within a tight range, while US equity-index futures advanced. The dollar consolidated around levels last seen in 2023. Treasuries steadied after yields on the 10-year US bonds fell in the last session to 4.47% as inflation expectations eased.

While no significant breakthroughs were announced after the first day of talks and stocks pared some of their earlier gains, US officials sounded optimistic about the negotiations. With a key inflation read on tap Wednesday – and the Federal Reserve is entering a blackout period before its June 18 interest-rate decision – money managers are wrestling with what could propel the S&P 500 back to a record after the index soared 20% from its April lows.

“There’s this growing optimism again that the negotiations will ultimately reach an agreement,” said Takeru Ogihara, a Tokyo-based executive strategist at Asset Management One. “If the US and China can come together, it will be a positive development for the global economy.”

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain Monday, remaining nearly 2% away from its February peak. Apple Inc. slipped over 1% as it didn’t feature any noticeable artificial-intelligence advancements during a developers conference.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said discussions between Washington and Beijing were “fruitful” and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited a “good meeting.”

“We are doing well with China. China’s not easy,” President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “I’m only getting good reports.”

Talks will continue into a second day, according to a US official, as the two sides look to ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. The advisers will meet again Tuesday at 10 a.m. in London, the official said.

The trade discussion offers another key opportunity for both sides to resolve differences through equal dialogue and negotiation, according to a commentary in the People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party.

“Markets appear to have priced in a ‘full-success’ scenario – not just on the outcome, but on the rapid progress and Trump’s textbook play: escalate to de-escalate,” said Hebe Chen, market analyst at Vantage Global Prime Pty in Sydney. “For now, even a loose deal seems enough to keep Asian equities climbing.”

Tangible evidence that the tariffs are impacting trade between the two biggest economies came on Monday with data showing Chinese shipments to the US last month had the worst drop in more than five years.

Asian stock markets were, however, more enthusiastic Monday. A gauge of Chinese shares in Hong Kong entered a bull market – trader parlance for a rise of 20% from a recent low.

Read: Nothing to Fear? US Stocks’ Risk Premiums Sit at Multidecade Low

Wall Street strategists are also growing optimistic about US stocks, with forecasters at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggesting resilient economic growth would limit any pullback over the summer.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said a sharp improvement in Corporate America’s earnings outlook bodes well for the S&P 500 into the year end. He reiterated his 12-month price target of 6,500 points. The gauge closed at 6,005.88 Monday.

Meanwhile, a gauge of the dollar steadied Tuesday. A broad weakness in the greenback is shifting attention to several other assets. Platinum extended its surge as the market for the precious metal strains under signs of severe tightness. Last week, silver jumped to a 13-year high and Bitcoin rose for a fifth consecutive day.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.7%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1418

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1789 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6521

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $109,861.59

Ether rose 4.6% to $2,710.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.465%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.48 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,311.91 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott, Aya Wagatsuma and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.