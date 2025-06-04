Asian Stocks Rise on US Jobs Data, Korean Election: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose for the first time in four days after data showed the US labor market is holding up despite concerns President Donald Trump’s tariff war is pushing the world economy into a downturn.

A regional gauge rose 0.7%, with South Korea’s Kospi Index jumping 2.4% after the country elected a new president, capping six months of political chaos. Indexes in China and Hong Kong fluctuated at the open. The dollar edged down 0.1% after gaining in the prior session. Yield on the 10-year US Treasuries dipped 1 basis point to 4.44%.

Just days ahead of the US payrolls report, an unexpected increase in job openings buoyed market sentiment, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 higher. That helped offset investor angst after the Paris-based OECD said Trump’s combative trade policies have tipped the world economy into a downturn, with the US among the hardest hit.

“Further signs of resilience in the US economic data are pushing the US stock market higher despite continued downside risks from US trade policy,” Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note Wednesday. “Wall Street defied recent tariff hikes and signs of reinflamed tensions between the US and China to rise once again.”

The rise in job openings reinforced the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the labor market is in a good place. While some economists fear a more notable weakening in coming months under the weight of tariffs, that hasn’t shown up in the data yet, supporting officials’ posture to keep rates steady.

The swaps market continued to price in two Federal Reserve rate reductions this year beginning in October. However, traders are ramping up bets that hedge against dramatic shifts in the path as questions on the economic impact of Trump’s administration evolving policies persist.

The higher-than-expected job openings number “is a good sign for the economy, as many were worried that the tariff uncertainty was weighing too heavily on businesses,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

On the trade front, the US reiterated that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk “very soon.” The administration is actively monitoring China’s compliance with the Geneva trade agreement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Office of the US Trade Representative has sent letters to trading partners to remind them of an upcoming deadline in negotiations, according to the White House. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he’s “very optimistic” about prospects for a deal between the US and India.

Meanwhile, Australia’s first-quarter gross domestic product rose 0.2%, missing an estimate for 0.4% growth. Yields on the country’s 3-year bonds extended their decline after the data.

In Asian corporate news, Toyota Industries Corp. shares slumped as much as 13% — the most in nine months — after a privatization deal. The proposal drew sharp criticism from investors and analysts, who say the plan significantly undervalues the company.

Meanwhile, Trump signed a directive raising steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% from 25% starting Wednesday, following through on a pledge to boost import taxes to help domestic manufacturers. Prices for the metals in the US surged on Monday.

In other commodities, oil steadied after gaining for two days.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1385

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1896 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $105,699.98

Ether was little changed at $2,615.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.44%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.495%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $63.31 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,363.33 an ounce

