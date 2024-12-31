Asian Stocks Set for Quarterly Loss as 2024 Ends: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares struggled for direction on the last trading day of 2024, on course for their first quarterly loss this year after a weak showing on Wall Street.

Equities fell in Australia and mainland China, with those in Hong Kong flat. US futures were steady, following declines for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 overnight.

A gauge of regional stocks looks poised to finish the fourth quarter in the red, snapping a four-quarter winning streak. Despite the latest weakness, it remains on track to gain for a second consecutive year.

The cautious tone Tuesday partly reflects lingering concerns about the stamina of Wall Street’s rally this year that was predominantly driven by the so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of US tech giants. It’s also an indication of uncertainties facing investors in 2025, ranging from President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist policies to the Federal Reserve’s outlook and the health of China’s economy.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady and on course for its best year since 2015 in a rally fueled by Trump’s reelection in November and the Fed’s less dovish policy pivot. An index of US Treasuries looks set to eke out a small gain for the year.

“Investors are in wait-and-see mode,” Noel Dixon, senior macro strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t know what the retaliatory effects are going to be and how the Fed is ultimately going to react to those tariffs.”

Tuesday’s trading is also thin because markets including South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines are shut for a public holiday. Stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Singapore are open for half day, while Japanese markets are closed through Jan. 6. There’s also no cash trading in Treasuries in Asia.

On the economic front, China’s factory activity expanded for a third straight month in December, bolstering expectations the economy will reach its annual growth target after Beijing’s stimulus blitz.

In the latest sign of simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington, the US Treasury Department said it was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider.

The flip side of a strong dollar has been a selloff in Asian currencies, with a Bloomberg index for the latter on track for a fourth consecutive annual loss. The yen and Korean won have registered the biggest declines in the region this year, with the former under additional pressure in recent weeks amid the country’s political turmoil.

In the latest development in Korea, a local court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been suspended from power over his short-lived martial law declaration, according to investigators.

As for commodities, gold was flat and set for one of its biggest annual gains this century. Oil pushed higher on the latest sign of economic recovery in China, the world’s top crude importer.

How will Chinese stocks fare next year? Let us know and take our survey.

Key events this week:

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:54 p.m. Tokyo time

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0407

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 156.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3142 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $92,296

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,331.5

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $71.62 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jackie Edwards, Mark Cranfield and Michael G. Wilson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.