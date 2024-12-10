Asian Stocks Set for Sluggish Start as CPI Looms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares were poised for a tepid opening as traders await key US inflation data for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will cut or hold rates next week.

Equity futures for benchmarks in Tokyo and Sydney were slightly down, while Hong Kong shares were set for a steady open. That follows small moves in the US with stocks falling and bond yields rising in the run-up to the consumer price index data due Wednesday.

“Animal spirits take a breather ahead of CPI,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “US stocks are stalling near all-time highs as investors await this year’s final CPI report, which is expected to reflect another increase in the annualized headline figure.”

Wednesday’s CPI will offer Fed officials a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their next meeting. Any indication that progress has stalled could well undercut the chances of a rate cut. For now, swap trading projects an 80% chance of a quarter-point Fed reduction this month.

The market is pricing in the smallest implied reaction to CPI since 2021, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who argue the readout will matter more this time.

“A softer print can clear the path for a year-end rally, with the second half of December being the second strongest period of the year,” a team led by Ohsung Kwon said. “On the contrary, a firmer print can revamp volatility,” particularly after the post-election rally.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both slipped 0.3%. Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.23%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.

CPI figures on Wednesday are expected to show a fourth straight 0.3% increase in the consumer price index excluding food and fuel. The data will be the last major inflation data point before the Fed’s final policy meeting of the year.

China is set to begin its annual economic work meeting on Wednesday to map out policies for next year, with traders emboldened by the strongest stimulus signals from its top leaders in years. President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing is fully confident in achieving its economic growth target this year.

China may raise its budget deficit to the highest in three decades and make the deepest interest-rate cuts since 2015, according to economists. At least seven Chinese brokerages forecast that next year’s fiscal deficit target could reach 4% of gross domestic product, the widest since a major tax reform in 1994. Beijing has historically kept its budget deficit ratio at or below 3%.

Meanwhile, the bid by Nippon Steel Corp. to buy United States Steel Corp. looks to be entering its endgame, with President Joe Biden to formally block the $14.1 billion sale on national security grounds once the deal is referred back to him later this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it now expects its net interest income haul to beat expectations for next year, reversing earlier guidance that analysts were being too optimistic.

Boeing Co. said it has resumed assembly of its bestselling aircraft after a debilitating 53-day long strike, with November deliveries coming in at the lowest in four years.

Sycamore Partners is in talks to acquire struggling drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

C3.ai Inc., a data-analysis software company, reported quarterly revenue that topped estimates and raising its full-year sales forecast.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s sales rose 34% in November, reflecting sustained growth from AI demand despite concerns that data center building will slow.

Alaska Air Group Inc., the owner of its namesake carrier and Hawaiian Airlines, laid out plans for a dramatic global expansion while boosting its profit forecast.

Eli Lilly & Co. approved a program to buy back as much as $15 billion of its own shares amid rapid growth fueled in part by the blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 15%.

Designer Brands Inc., the parent company of footwear and accessories chain DSW, cut its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year.

MongoDB Inc., a database software company, reported third-quarter results and announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Michael Gordon. While analysts noted the strong results, Guggenheim said the departure was not a positive.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 7:26 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0528

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 151.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2598 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $96,728.26

Ether was steady at $3,643.03

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.23%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.16%

