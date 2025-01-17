Asian Stocks Slip Ahead of Chinese Economic Data: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks slipped in early trading after US shares struggled to gain traction as traders prepared for a swath of Chinese data scheduled Friday including fourth-quarter growth.

Shares in Japan fell as the yen largely held onto gains from earlier in the week, while those in Australia fluctuated, weighed by Rio Tinto Group following a report it has held early stage talks on combining its business with Glencore Plc. US equity futures were little changed.

The downward start in Asia comes as a global risk rally this week, sparked by traders re-adjusting Federal Reserve interest rate cut bets following Wednesday’s benign inflation data, loses steam. The focus will now shift to official Chinese data due Friday that is likely to show the world’s second-largest economy failed to break a deflationary cycle last year.

“Stimulus, stimulus, stimulus, particularly on the fiscal side, is very much needed in China,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “We’ve seen in other economies a big policy push is needed to permanently get out of disinflation. And that’s something we think will gradually happen in China, but very gradually indeed.”

While growth in China is still expected to have expanded at a faster clip in real terms in the final quarter, the gross domestic product deflator — the broadest measure of price changes in an economy — will reach minus 0.2% in 2025, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Although the numbers may be enough for authorities to say they met their economic growth target of around 5%, “we expect the data to show that the Chinese economy remains soft,” Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote. That “will likely reinforce expectations of policy support, keeping downward pressure on Chinese interest rates” and the yuan.

Adding to volatility in Chinese assets on Friday, China Vanke Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Zhu Jiusheng was taken away by police, the Economic Observer reported, citing unidentified sources. A task force sent by the local government of Shenzhen, where the state-backed developer is based, has stepped in to run the company and it may be taken over or restructured, according to the report.

Meantime, Asian chip stocks will be in focus after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. projected quarterly sales and capital expenditure exceeding analysts’ estimates, fueling hopes that spending on AI hardware should remain resilient in 2025.

In currencies, the dollar was steady in early trading. The yen slipped, though has still climbed more than 1% against the greenback this week amid speculation the Bank of Japan could hike its key rate next week. Some 74% of economists forecast a rate increase at the meeting, according to the latest Bloomberg survey, rising from 52% in the previous poll.

Treasuries Gain

Treasuries were steady after rising Thursday as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC that officials could lower rates again in the first half of 2025 if inflation data continue to be favorable. He also wouldn’t entirely rule out a cut in March. Swap trading implied a little bit more easing this year. Australian bonds edged higher Friday.

“The December US inflation print was just what the doctor ordered to cure markets of their recent FOMC fear frenzy,” said Damian McIntyre, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “We expect to see inflation continue to fall on a year-over-year basis in the first few months of 2025.”

As traders waded through corporate earnings, Thursday’s US economic data was mixed. Homebuilders grew less upbeat about sales prospects, while retail sales figures pointed to a consumer that held up well in the holiday season.

“In the coming weeks, the fourth-quarter earnings season will provide investors with an opportunity to shift some attention from macro to micro data,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We continue to have an attractive view on US equities.”

In commodities, oil was little changed after a 1.7% drop on Thursday, retreating from a five-month high as the market adjusts to new sanctions on Russian crude and digested mixed signals from President-elect Donald Trump on his intent to uphold the measures. Crude is on track to gain for a fourth week in a row. Gold is advancing for a third straight week.

Key events this week:

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0301

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3476 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $100,115.43

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,312.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.62%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.180%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $78.91 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.