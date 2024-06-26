Asian Stocks Slip as Fed Officials Urge Patience: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia fell as Federal Reserve officials said they wanted more evidence of cooling inflation before lowering interest rates.

Equity benchmarks edged lower in Australia and South Korea, while those in Japan steadied. Futures pointed to declines in Hong Kong and an index of Chinese shares trading in the US slipped 1.3%. US futures steadied in Asian trading after Nvidia Corp. shares rebounded to lead gains in the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps on Tuesday. Treasuries were little changed after a $69 billion two-year US sale got the expected yield and good demand, kicking off this week’s trio of auctions.

US consumer confidence eased on a more muted outlook for business conditions, the job market and incomes. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she sees a number of upside risks to the inflation outlook. Her colleague Lisa Cook said it will be appropriate to reduce rates “at some point,” adding that she expects inflation to improve gradually this year. The dollar nudged higher Wednesday.

The yen lingered just shy of the psychologically important level of 160 against the greenback.

“Asian equity markets are looking at a drop at the open, following the underperformance of cyclicals on Wall Street. There’s limited event risk for the broader region today,” said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at Capital.com. “However, the yen remains within touching distance of 160 and levels that Japanese authorities intervened in the market.”

In Japan, the central bank is expected to raise its interest rate in July in addition to unveiling a roadmap for its path toward quantitative tightening, according to one-third of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“Nailing down the details of a cut in bond buying probably won’t be a constraint for a July hike,” Ayako Fujita, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities, wrote in response to the survey. “The cost of postponing the adjustment of excessive monetary easing is rising with the emergence of upside inflation risks.”

Meanwhile, the outlook for China’s exports is set to improve, buttressing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy even as consumer spending slows, according to a separate survey. The yuan is trading near its weakest against the dollar since November.

Extended Rally

In the US session, Nvidia climbed roughly 7% after a $430 billion rout. In late trading, FedEx Corp. — a barometer of economic growth — jumped about 15% on a bullish forecast. In other corporate news, Rivian Automotive Inc. surged as Volkswagen AG will invest $5 billion to form a joint venture with the electric-vehicle maker.

Investors are likely to keep piling into US stocks at the sign of any pullback as the Fed edges closer to reducing interest rates, according to Societe Generale SA, which anticipates the easing cycle will begin early next year.

“We believe the bull market we are in isn’t going to be derailed until either we go into recession or the Fed changes interest-rate policy from potential cuts to actual hikes,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Expect volatility between now and the end of the year, but don’t expect the bull market to end without a change in the economy or Fed posture.”

Nvidia’s recent selloff isn’t reflective of a worsening outlook for tech or the broader market, as other demand signals are positive, according to UBS.

“Nvidia’s correction shouldn’t be mistaken as a warning signal on either the structural investment case for AI or the broader equity outlook,” wrote Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Elsewhere, oil held a decline after an industry report signaled a small build in US crude inventories.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0708

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2892 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6644

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $61,817.05

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,394.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.995%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $80.71 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.