Asian Stocks Slip With Korea, Middle East in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks dropped, as investors grappled with South Korea’s deepening political crisis and awaited fresh stimulus from Beijing. Oil rose after the Syrian government collapsed.

Korea’s equity benchmark fell as much as 2.2%, with Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares also down after China’s consumer inflation decelerated in November. Japanese stocks edged higher after growth data was revised up. US futures were flat, while the dollar and Treasuries were also steady.

Korea remains a focus in the region, with some lawmakers pushing for President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign amid mounting public anger of the brief imposition of martial law last week. The cautious mood also comes as investors brace for a week dominated by central bank decisions across four continents, a crucial Chinese policy meeting and key US inflation data.

“It will be a lively week ahead with event risk all over the shop,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne wrote in a note to clients. “A hot US CPI print may not necessarily derail a cut at next week’s FOMC meeting” but it may effect the outlook for further easing and move the dollar.

Korean markets remained under pressure as opposition lawmakers said they would push for another impeachment vote on Yoon after he survived the first. Officials vowed Monday to closely monitor the country’s economy and markets.

Besides the decline of the benchmark Kospi index, the small-cap Kosdaq Index tumbled more than 3% to its lowest since May 2020. The won slipped about 0.5% against the dollar.

In China, the latest data showed that the country’s consumer inflation eased last month, in a sign that government efforts to support the economy haven’t been enough to reverse weak demand. Factory deflation extended into a 26th straight month.

The data may further raise expectations of more fiscal support from the Central Economic Work Conference due to start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Japan’s economy grew at a faster pace than initially estimated, indicating more strength in the recovery as the central bank parses data ahead of a policy decision later this month.

Middle-East

Crude edged higher after Saudi Arabia cut prices for buyers in Asia by more than expected after OPEC+ further delayed a lift to production.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family arrived in Moscow, where they were granted asylum by the Russian government, Russian state agency TASS reported Sunday. Russia’s foreign ministry said Assad decided to step down as Syrian president and left his country.

In response to possible tensions between the incoming administration and the US central bank, Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that he has no plans to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell once he returns to the White House. Markets are now pricing a more than 80% chance the Fed cuts at its December meeting, though officials have cautioned on the pace of further cuts.

Elsewhere this week, Australia’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold amid indications the nation’s economy is beginning to soften. The European Central Bank, Bank of Canada and Swiss National Bank are all expected to ease policy, while the Brazilian central bank may hike to arrest inflation pressures.

In other commodities, gold edged higher in early trading on Monday after China’s central bank expanded its gold reserves in November, ending a six-month pause in purchases.

Key events this week:

Mexico CPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Tuesday

Brazil CPI, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Wednesday

Chinese leaders expected to hold annual Central Economic Work Conference, beginning Wednesday through Dec. 12

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser speaks, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

India CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

France CPI, Friday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:20 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0554

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2838 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $99,621.32

Ether fell 0.8% to $3,960.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,648.08 an ounce

