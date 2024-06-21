Asian Stocks Struggle With Direction, Yen in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks crept higher after US shares hit an intraday record overnight. The yen was in focus following a six-day slump which ratcheted up the risk of intervention.

Equity benchmarks ticked higher in Japan and Australia, while Korean shares fell. A 1% drop in the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies weighed on sentiment.

US stock futures were steady in early Asian trading. The S&P 500 briefly topped 5,500 on Thursday before losing traction, while the high-flying tech group powering the bull run came under pressure. The Nasdaq 100 slipped after a seven-day advance with Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. leading losses in megacaps.

The yen held steady in early Friday trading after its longest losing streak since March put traders on alert for potential intervention.

Japan’s top currency official Masato Kanda said that there’s no change in his stance to take appropriate measures if there are excessive currency moves.

Inflation came in slightly lower than expected, despite accelerating after the government increased renewable energy-related levies, a result that backs the case for the central bank to consider raising interest rates in coming months. Policymakers left them unchanged and declined to give details on paring bond purchases at their meeting a week ago.

On Thursday, the US Treasury had announced the addition of Japan to a foreign-exchange monitoring list as part of a report to Congress, but did not name Japan or any other country as currency manipulators.

The Swiss franc led losses in developed-world currencies on Thursday as the Swiss National Bank lowered borrowing costs, while a gauge of dollar strength rose for the first time in four days.

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI Inc. kept South Korea classified as an emerging market after a short-selling ban offset the country’s efforts to get upgraded to developed status.

Economic Softening

After coming close to erasing this year’s losses, Treasuries fell despite data that mostly pointed to economic softening. New home construction slumped to the slowest pace in four years and the Philadelphia Fed Index trailed estimates. US initial jobless claims were little changed. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the central bank will return inflation to 2%, but estimated it will likely take a year or two to do so.

While the S&P 500 has set 31 new records this year, few of its members outside of technology have participated in the advance.

In the last three months, the 10 largest stocks in the index by market capitalization — mostly tech giants — have largely outperformed the rest, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence equity strategist Gillian Wolff.

The S&P 500 may rally close to an additional 10% this year, if past market manias are any guide, according to Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. But like prior “bubble” episodes, this one eventually has to pop too.

Stifel’s Barry Bannister says the US stock benchmark has a shot at reaching the 6,000 mark before the end of 2024 as investors keep piling in, up from just below 5,500 Thursday. But by mid-2026, he expects the gauge to sink back to where it began this year — around the 4,800 level — erasing a fifth of its value.

In commodities, oil was little changed Friday after rising in the previous session as a drawdown in US crude inventories extended its rally. Gold also was steady, poised to further gains into a second week.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0705

The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2918 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6659

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $64,784.38

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,504.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.26%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 0.975%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,362.47 an ounce

