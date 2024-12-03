Asian Stocks Take US Tech Curbs on China in Stride: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Most Asian shares rose, led by tech firms as new US curbs on Chinese access to vital components for chips and AI proved to be less punitive than feared.

Equity benchmarks gained in markets from Japan to Australia, while Chinese stocks were under pressure after the yuan fell to a one-year low against the dollar on concerns about a weak economy and heightened tensions with the US.

US futures were steady after the S&P 500 notched its 54th closing record this year on Monday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1%.

The generally positive tone for Asian equities came as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the Biden administration’s fresh restrictions on tech exports to China fell short of earlier proposals that would have sanctioned more key Chinese firms. That said, sentiment remains fragile toward the world’s No. 2 economy, amid disappointment with Chinese leaders’ decision to skip releasing a key meeting’s readout that many had hoped for receiving new policy signals from.

“Asian markets are showing divergence, with China underperforming,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “This trend suggests that ex-China Asian economies might face limited headwinds from US chip curbs, while benefiting from the tailwinds of a robust US economy and global central bank easing.”

The dollar edged higher in Asian trade. It snapped a three-day losing streak Monday after President-elect Donald Trump’s warning to BRICS nations. The euro was little changed after falling as much as 1.1% in the previous session amid the political turmoil in France, where bonds and stocks came under renewed pressure.

More broadly, traders are bracing for a barrage of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that will help shape the outlook for interest rates. The highlights this week include Friday’s payrolls report, which is expected to show US hiring jumped in November, as well as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled participation in a moderated discussion on Wednesday.

“This week is the last truly important economic data week of 2024,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “If results are ‘Goldilocks,’ then investors will expect a soft landing and a December rate cut.”

Treasuries slipped in Asia, after paring losses Monday following Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s assessment that he’s inclined to vote for a rate cut in December, though data due before then could make the case for holding them steady. The swaps market is predicting more than 70% of a quarter-point interest rate cut this month.

Back on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%, while Tesla Inc. dropped in after-hours trading after a Delaware judge again rejected a supersized compensation package for CEO Elon Musk. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

In Europe, Marine Le Pen pledged to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government after he failed to meet her demands on a new budget, threatening financial and political disruption for France.

Oil edged higher as traders watched for clues on OPEC+’s supply plans ahead of a key meeting this Thursday. Gold was flat, staying within a narrow trading range where it’s been for the past week.

Key events this week:

Fed’s Adriana Kugler and Austan Goolsbee speak, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US factory orders, US durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s Jerome Powell and Alberto Musalem speak, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:34 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0486

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 150.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3015 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $96,115.65

Ether rose 1% to $3,653.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.20%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.080%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $68.22 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,641.83 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott and Neha D’silva.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.