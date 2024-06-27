Asian Stocks to Gain, Treasuries Rally Into US PCE: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities in Asia are set to rise after gains on Wall Street, while Treasuries rallied ahead of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge due Friday.

Share futures for Japan and Australia rose, while those for Hong Kong were slightly lower. The moves follow a downbeat day in the prior session when a gauge of the region’s stocks fell for the first time in three days.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.2% on Thursday. Megacaps were mixed as Amazon.com Inc. rose and Nvidia Corp. fell.

Treasuries rallied on lackluster US economic data that reinforced speculation the Fed will cut interest rates this year to prevent a bigger slowdown in the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points to 4.29%.

The government marked down personal spending to an annualized 1.5% in the first quarter. Separate releases showed declines in orders and shipments of certain business equipment, weakness in the job market and a slide in homebuying.

“We expect both consumer and business activity to slow in the latter half of 2024, giving the Fed ample opportunity to begin cutting rates later this year,” said Jeff Roach, Chief Economist at LPL Financial.

US PREVIEW: May PCE Inflation to Offer Welcome News for Fed

The yen was little changed in early trading, keeping it broadly near an almost four-decade low against the dollar achieved on Wednesday. An index of greenback strength was flat Friday to remain near the highest level since November.

In late New York trading, Nike Inc. sank as sales missed estimates. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. tumbled 22% in regular hours after slashing its guidance. Chewy Inc. and Petco Health and Wellness Co. whipsawed as Keith Gill — known as “Roaring Kitty” — posted a cartoon image of a dog on X.

In Asia, data set for release includes industrial output for South Korea, Japan unemployment, inflation for Tokyo and trade data for Thailand.

One Rate Cut

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he continues to expect one rate reduction this year amid signs inflation has resumed its decline. His projection echoes that of the Federal Open Market Committee. Earlier this month, Fed officials penciled in just one rate reduction for 2024, according to the median forecast.

Swap markets are pricing in about 45 basis points of easing in 2024, which would equate to less than two cuts.

Economists expect data Friday to show that the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation slowed to an annualized rate 2.6% last month from 2.8%. While that’s the lowest reading since March 2021, it remains above the Fed’s goal for 2% inflation.

“A consensus move would conform with the narrative that the early-2024 reflationary pressures are fading, and the cooling trend seen during the second half of 2023 has once again resumed in the second quarter,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “Perhaps more importantly, investors are anticipating a round of inflation data that offers incremental support for a September rate cut.”

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% on Thursday to around $81.90, while gold climbed 1.3% to above $2,327 an ounce.

Key events this week:

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0704

The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3031 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6647

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $61,514.35

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,451.54

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $81.93 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

