Asian Stocks Under Pressure on Last Trading Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares are under pressure on the last trading day of the year, after weakness in the technology sector extended losses on Wall Street for a third session.

Australian stocks fell about 0.7% in early trade Tuesday, with futures also pointing to a downbeat open in Hong Kong. A gauge of regional equities is set for its first quarterly loss this year. US contracts edged lower in Asia, following declines for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady and on track for its best year since 2015. Several Asian markets are either shut or open for half day Tuesday, while those in Japan are closed from Tuesday through Jan. 6.

The cautious tone partly reflects lingering concerns about the stamina of Wall Street’s rally this year that was predominantly driven by the so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of US tech giants. It’s also an indication of uncertainties facing investors in 2025, ranging from President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist policies to the Federal Reserve’s outlook and the health of China’s economy.

“Investors are in wait-and-see mode,” Noel Dixon, senior macro strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t know what the retaliatory effects are going to be and how the Fed is ultimately going to react to those tariffs.”

Investors will focus their attention on Tuesday’s release of a key official gauge of China’s factory activity. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index will likely show an economic recovery remains mostly elusive for the nation despite stronger stimulus and a lift from exports, according to Bloomberg Economics.

In the latest sign of unabated tensions between Beijing and Washington, the US Treasury Department said it was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider.

Back in the US, Treasuries rallied on Monday after Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index data showed an unexpected decline. Data on Monday also showed pending sales of US homes increasing for a fourth month in November to the highest level since early 2023.

As for commodities, oil headed for a small annual loss after months locked in a narrow trading range, with the market facing the prospect of a turbulent year ahead.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0403

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3133 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $92,463.79

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,355.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.53%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $71.10 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

