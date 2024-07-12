Asian Tech Stocks Drop as Yen Whipsaws After Rally: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian technology stocks slumped Friday, echoing declines on Wall Street as slowing US inflation sparked a rotation out of Big Tech. The yen was volatile.

A gauge of Asian tech stocks fell as much as 3.2%, with losses concentrated in Japan and South Korea. That came after Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.2% as inflation data supported the case for rate cuts, fueling an exit from the long-favored safety trade of tech megacaps.

The yen whipsawed Friday as the Bank of Japan conducted so-called rate checks with traders, reinforcing perceptions that authorities intervened in the market on Thursday to prop up the currency.

“Now they’ve shown their hand and they’ve intervened, they kind of have to continue to intervene just to maintain the credibility of that intervention,” Adarsh Sinha, co-head of Asia FX & Rates strategy at BofA Securities, said on Bloomberg Television regarding Japan’s finance ministry. “It’s still a tough task.”

Chinese equities trading in Hong Kong rallied, supported by some expectations of policy support from the upcoming Third Plenum on the mainland. A gauge of Chinese property developers jumped more than 6%.

“If the shift to value is intact, Chinese equities may potentially see some support,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia Pte. Couple that “with more curbs on short-selling activities lately, which offer room for prevailing bearish sentiments to unwind,” he said.

Despite the latest setback, global stocks are set for their sixth weekly advance, the longest such stretch since March, as Fed easing bets aid overall risk sentiment.

Treasury yields edged higher after the prospect of lower US interest rates had sent 10-year yields seven basis points lower to 4.21% in the prior session. Australian and New Zealand government bonds rallied taking cues from their US peer.

A gauge of the dollar was steady after falling Thursday by the largest margin since May.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee described the CPI data as “excellent,” saying the report provided the evidence he’s been waiting for to be confident the central bank is on a path to its 2% goal.

To Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, Thursday’s “Fed-friendly CPI” was another step toward a September rate cut. A lingering question is whether this high-flying stock market has already priced in multiple cuts, he noted.

In key Asia data, China’s trade surplus soared to the highest since at least 1990 in June, as exports jumped more than expected while imports unexpectedly weakened. Other reports due Friday include Japan industrial output and Indian inflation. China money supply and new loans data may also be released as soon as Friday.

West Texas Intermediate oil rose for a third day Friday, helped along by the CPI. Gold fell after a sharp rally on Thursday.

Key events this week:

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US PPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo’s earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:34 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.8%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0870

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2761 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $57,079.49

Ether fell 0.8% to $3,091.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $82.93 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,409.87 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

(An earlier version of this story corrected the description of US core CPI.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.