Audi cements F1 partnership with Swiss team Sauber

Swiss Formula One team Sauber Motorsport has agreed a new partnership with German car manufacturer Audi to ensure it will continue racing from 2026.

Sauber is Switzerland’s sole F1 brand and has been racing since 1993. It has formed partnerships with multiple manufacturers but will end its present arrangement with Alfa Romeo at the end of next season.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Audi would take a stake in Sauber for an undisclosed sum from 2026. Sauber previously had links with BMW and Mercedes.

“We brought Mercedes and BMW back into Formula 1 as engine manufacturers – and now Audi. For my former employees, for the Swiss location and for me, this is a great pleasure,” Peter Sauber, who formed the eponymous company from scratch but has since taken a back seat away from operational management, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Peter Sauber added that he is confident the new deal will work better than a partnership with BMW that lasted from 2005 to 2009. “Back then, the BMW board wasn’t behind the project enough,” he said. “At Audi it’s now completely different.”

During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Sauber will race with Ferrari power units (engines), the team stated.

F1’s next generation of power units will have significantly more electrical power with greater use of sustainable fuels from 2026.





