Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Australia’s Albanese speaks with UK’s new PM Starmer

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he had spoken with Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer after the landslide victory by Starmer’s Labour Party in a general election.

“We have a lot to work on together as we grow our economies, advance AUKUS, and seize the opportunities of the global clean energy transformation,” Albanese posted on X, referring to the countries’ defence partnership with the U.S.

Albanese, leader of Australia’s Labor Party, said they also discussed the conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR