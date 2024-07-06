Australia’s Albanese speaks with UK’s new PM Starmer

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he had spoken with Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer after the landslide victory by Starmer’s Labour Party in a general election.

“We have a lot to work on together as we grow our economies, advance AUKUS, and seize the opportunities of the global clean energy transformation,” Albanese posted on X, referring to the countries’ defence partnership with the U.S.

Albanese, leader of Australia’s Labor Party, said they also discussed the conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.